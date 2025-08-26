The line between reality and entertainment was severed on August 23, 2025, when an in-ring incident during a KnokX Pro Wrestling event resulted in one of its grapplers, Stuart Smith, being admitted to intensive care. His family have now provided an update on the serious situation that apparently saw MMA fighter Raja Jackson wound the wrestler.

Raja Jackson is the son of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and was understood to have been guest at the KnokX Pro show. He was seen earlier in the day arguing with Smith, who wrestles under the name “Syko Stu,” after the grappler pressed a beverage can against his head, later apologizing for the incident. While reports now suggest that this was all part of a set up for Jackson to interfere in Smith’s match later in the show, what went down next got seriously out of hand and resulted in significant injury.

In pro wrestling, it can be difficult to determine what is real, and what is scripted, but in what was likely a stunt that got out of hand, Raja Jackson did interfere in Smith’s match later that day, but rather than inflict fake punches, the video shows him raining a succession of devastating blows on the blindsided wrestler that left him in a pool of his own blood. Additional footage from before the incident appears to show a wrestler encouraging Jackson backstage to give Smith a “receipt,” wrestling terminology that suggests getting your own back for real after being disrespected.

Again, whether this was a “work” or real life was not clear as of the time of writing, but what would not have been planned was the ferocity of Jackson’s alleged attack, which was streamed live on KICK for the world to witness. According to fellow pro wrestler, Douglas Malo, Smith lost several teeth during the attack and was “chocking on his own blood” by the time other wrestlers removed Jackson from the ring. Smith was later rushed to the hospital with many wrestling fans fearing that he could lose his life.

Raja Jackson, 25, son of Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, brutally attacked wrestler Stuart Smith at a Knokx Pro Wrestling . Jackson slammed Smith and threw over 20 punches, leaving him unconscious and hospitalized.😳 pic.twitter.com/LpFERRNgeZ — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 24, 2025

Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith’s family provide update after incident with Raja Jackson

“Thank you for every one of your payers, concerns, and kind words for my brother Stu,” wrote the wrestler’s brother, Andrew, via Facebook on August 25. “Please continue to keep him in your Prayers. He’s currently stable, but in critical care. At this time, we’re focused on his recovery and appreciate his thought.”

Stuart Smith has talked in the past about his life as a U.S. Army Veteran and how getting in the ring has helped him to deal with PTSD. In an earlier statement, KnokX Pro Wrestling said that what had initially been planned as a pre-planned fight “turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith.”

Of course, blurring the lines between “real” fighting and pro wrestling has been around almost as long as the artform itself. In a recent chat with M&F, Floyd Mayweather Jr revealed how he’d been encouraged to punch Paul “Big Show” Wight for real during a stunt in WWE. The difference here is that officials and talent worked closely to make sure that everyone was informed and consenting. Raja Jackson can be seen hitting Stuart Smith more than 20 times during their altercation however. This led many fans and observers to call for anyone getting involved in a pro wrestling show to receive adequate physical training and mental evaluation before being allowed to step between the ropes. Raja’s father, Quentin Jackson, has also released a statement calling the incident “bad judgement, and a work that went wrong.”

Police are now investigating the matter.