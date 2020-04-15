It’s official. After months of speculation, one of the year’s most exciting storylines has been confirmed. Flex Lewis will return to the Olympia stage this year in pursuit of bodybuilding’s most coveted title. After winning a record seven consecutive titles in the 212 division, followed by a year away from competition, Lewis is now focused on becoming just the 16th winner in the 56-year history of the Mr. Olympia.

“I spent a year away from the stage. The year off has given me the chance to prepare myself for the most intense contest prep of my life,” Lewis says. “It’s every bodybuilder’s dream to become Mr. Olympia. This process started the moment I walked off the stage at the 2018 Olympia. I am laser-focused on competing against the best of the best this September in Vegas.”

At just 36 years old, the Welsh Dragon is still in his competitive prime, and fans have often wondered how the former 212 king might stack up next to the biggest and best in the world, without the limitations of a weight restriction.

According to IFBB Professional League rules, an athlete must qualify to secure a spot in the Olympia lineup. In Lewis’ case, his previous wins in the 212 division do not qualify him for the event. However, Pro League president Jim Manion has cleared the way. “With seven wins in the Olympia 212 division, Flex’s situation is unique, and we feel a special invitation is appropriate,” Manion explains.

Reaching New Fans

Our quest to reach new audiences continues to gain momentum with the announcement that four-time NBA champ and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has been selected Honorary Ambassador for the 2020 Olympia Weekend. Keep an eye out as Shaq works with us to bring the Olympia experience to his millions of followers and fans.

More Epic Comebacks

With the return of Oksana Grishina to the Fitness Olympia lineup and several other anticipated announcements, the 2020 Olympia Weekend is already looking like an epic showdown, as Trifecta presents Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend brought to you by Wings of Strength.