What’s on hottie Erin Stern‘s wish list?

By Zack Zeigler

December 24, 2009

We asked Erin Stern, one of the lovely ladies from the FLEX 2009 Swimsuit Issue, what she wanted this holiday season.

THREE THINGS ON MY WISH LIST ARE…

1. A Snuggie. I just want to see if I actually get one… though I’m not sure I would have the nerve to open the box.

2. A Three Days Grace CD. I think they rock!

3. Health and happiness for my friends and family, because I love them and they deserve it!

MY FAVORITE HOLIDAY MOVIE WOULD BE…

A Christmas Story. It’s so funny! I mean, the kid wants an air rifle, and Santa says, “You’ll shoot your eye out.” Gotta love it. It could be anyone’s family in the movie!

Going back in time, I think Home Alone is overrated! C’mon, how inept can the bad guys be, and how do they keep falling for the pranks?

THE WORST GIFT I’VE EVER GOTTEN WAS…

A pair of brown leather sandals, size 10. You see, I wear size 8. I tried to graciously accept the gift, but I ended up donating the shoes. I cringeed every time I was asked why I wasn’t wearing them!

IF I LIKE SOMEONE BUT NOT ENOUGH TO CALL THEM A FRIEND I’D GET THEM…

The assorted gift baskets that they sell at TJ Maxx. There’s nothing more neutral than a selection of cheeses, gourmet crackers, and “meats.” Plus, it makes a good presentation!

