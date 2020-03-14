Last month, during the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, the International Sports Hall of Fame held its annual induction ceremony. Created nearly a decade ago by anti-aging pioneer Dr. Bob Goldman, the ISHOF honors inspiring, groundbreaking and elite men and women across all sports. Dr. Goldman along with Senior Vice President Fairfax Hackley are the driving force behind this prestigious organization with the full support of Arnold Schwarzenegger and a Global Advisory Board that collaborates to select the honorees.

Muscle & Fitness was on hand for the ceremony, highlighted by the inductions of Heisman Trophy Winner Eddie George, World Series Champion Johnny Damon, Legendary Sports Reporter Lesley Visser and Paralympic Champion Kirstie Ennis.

Dr. Goldman tells M&F, “The International Sports Hall of Fame was founded to honor those exceptional sports legends and icons in all sports, who not only motivated and inspired millions of fans, but even more so, for what they have done to give back to the world in their charitable works and endeavors post career.”

Congratulations to all the honorees and everyone involved in making the International Sports Hall of Fame one of the sporting world’s truly special achievements. To learn more visit www.ISHOF.net.