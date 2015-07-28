15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Here's what 5, 10, 15, and 20 percent body fat really look like.Read article
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
A lot of the blog posts that feature John Cena have a similar theme or mantra – Never Give Up. Cena practiced what he preached on Monday night at WWE Raw when he continued to fight after a particularly nasty nose break in his match against Seth Rollins. Despite the obvious discomfort, and the fact that his nose was smashed all over his face, Cena battled on to defeat Rollins and retain his U.S. title. This vine shows how the damage was done:
https://vine.co/v/eXuTvW6J5i1/embed/simple
This photo shows the extent of the damage:
https://twitter.com/JoeyStyles/status/625879266148896768
John Cena, more power to you. Never Give Up!