A lot of the blog posts that feature John Cena have a similar theme or mantra – Never Give Up. Cena practiced what he preached on Monday night at WWE Raw when he continued to fight after a particularly nasty nose break in his match against Seth Rollins. Despite the obvious discomfort, and the fact that his nose was smashed all over his face, Cena battled on to defeat Rollins and retain his U.S. title. This vine shows how the damage was done:

https://vine.co/v/eXuTvW6J5i1/embed/simple

This photo shows the extent of the damage:

https://twitter.com/JoeyStyles/status/625879266148896768

John Cena, more power to you. Never Give Up!