IT was the crime that gripped the nation — the mysterious murder of JonBenet Ramsey, the six-year-old beauty queen whose body was found in the basement of her own home the day after Christmas in 1996. Her horrific slaying remains one of modern history’s coldest cases — and the world-class investigative reporters of The National ENQUIRER followed every lead and step in the case. Now, 20 years later, The ENQUIRER has opened its extensive archives to shed new light on the still-unsolved crime in the compelling, three-night Investigation Investigation Discovery series, JonBenét: An American Murder Mystery.

As The ENQUIRER reported in a series of blockbuster articles, investigators navigated a heavily compromised crime scene, hundreds of false leads and a maze of finger pointing. Despite the thousands of man-hours devoted to finding JonBenét’s killer, no one has ever been convicted of the crime.

JonBenét: An American Murder Mystery will chronologically reexamine the evidence to challenge long-held beliefs surrounding the bizarre circumstances of her death. The series will also feature rarely shared police interrogation tapes, unsealed documents and more than 500 family photos in this, the most definitive look ever at the controversial murder probe. Exclusive interviews with former investigators, investigative journalists, retired law enforcement officials involved in the case, and leading voices advocating the “Intruder Theory” will also be presented.

The must-see television event will begin on Monday, Sept. 12, at 10/9 central, and air on ID in an unprecedented partnership with Weinstein Television, Jupiter Entertainment and American Media, Inc. [AMI] — parent company to RadarOnline and The National ENQUIRER.

Said Dylan Howard, Chief Content Officer, AMI: “JonBenét Ramsey is the most compelling cold case murder of our day, and still haunts millions of people around the world who so desperately want answers. This series is the most authoritative and thorough examination of the investigation to date, and will lead viewers on a fascinating exploration of never-before-seen police evidence, and probe key figures in the crime with provocative questions.

“Utilizing the world-class reporting of AMI’s publications and its investigators, JONBENÉT: AN AMERICAN MURDER MYSTERY provides detailed profiles and reveal chief suspects as we pursue the greatest unanswered question of all: Who killed this innocent beauty queen?”

“Provocative, investigative programming is what ID does best – and there is no better case for us to take on than the two-decade long, agonizing mystery of what happened to JonBenét Ramsey,” added Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery. “The fact is, we may never definitively know the answer to that question – but ID will re-explore every angle, every shred of evidence, and every ‘whodunit’ theory to allow our viewers to draw their own conclusions on the case.”

The series will also premiere within Discovery Networks International’s portfolio of factual and lifestyle channels in more than 220 countries and territories this fall.