In the summer of 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower established the President’s Council on Youth Fitness with the goal of encouraging American children to be more physically active. President John F. Kennedy would later broaden the council’s target to all Americans by changing the name to President’s Council on Physical Fitness.

The group has evolved over the decades, and is now known as the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, and the group that serves under 46th President Joe Biden held their 2024 annual meeting at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 6th. The meeting was led by PCSFN Executive Director Rayhaan Merani, who provided highlights of the Council’s work over the past year. Muscle & Fitness was on hand to observe the work the council is doing.

Aside from members of the Council themselves in attendance in-person and watching through Zoom, representatives from the NBA, NFL, and NHL were among the panelists speaking about how they are doing their part to help kids play their various sports throughout America.

Olympia President Dan Solomon was also in attendance. The influence of the Olympia brand has expanded far beyond its annual world championship event and Solomon’s presence was a strong indicator that the world of sports and fitness is starting to unify. Solomon expressed his feeling about the day long meeting.

“Fun day in Washington DC representing the Olympia at the annual meeting of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. The room was filled with some amazing people. The council is playing an important role by shining a spotlight on America’s pursuit of longevity, strength, fitness and overall health.”

The connection between the PCSFN and bodybuilding should be no surprise because the two entities have been linked for several decades.

That connection goes back to when seven-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger served as Chairman of the Council from 1990 until 1993 under President George H.W. Bush. Eight-time Mr. Olympia Lee Haney also chaired the group from 1999 to 2002 under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Two-time Mr. Universe and star of the

Incredible Hulk, Lou Ferrigno was also a member of this council under President Donald Trump.

Aside from this annual meeting, the PCSFN provides nutritional and physical activity guidelines that can help Americans improve their overall health and wellness.

M&F Senior Military Editor Rob Wilkins served on the council with Ferrigno and is one of a handful of Americans to have served two terms under two different Presidents (Trump and Biden). He is well aware of the importance of bodybuilding having a presence and voice for the health and wellness of the nation.

“The PCSFN, founded by a military leader, has always aimed to inspire children to be active,” said Wilkins, who now serves as Ambassador to the National Fitness Foundation. He advised that the Council’s influence could be even more important considering the spotlight that will be on the United States in 2028.

Wilkins shared, “I believe America’s upcoming Olympic Games in ’28 and ’32 present a unique opportunity to enhance awareness and promote physical activity, particularly among our youth. This is also an ideal time to focus on national health.”

2024 Award Recipients Honored

Following the panels, the Council recognized several notable people for their work to help improve the health and wellness of American citizens in a variety of ways. Among those honored were the five Lifetime Impact Award recipients who “greatly contributed to the advancement or promotion of physical activity, fitness, sports, or nutrition nationwide.”

Clark Power

Jayne Greenberg

Kathryn Schmitz

Mary Story

Michel Nischan

There were also Community Leadership Awards presented to those who supported an organization, sports league or team, business, city, or community-based group. The 2024 honorees are as follows.

Amy Valasek

Arden Pala

Center for Healing and Justice through Sport (CHJS)

Ceres Community Project

Dare2tri

David Waters

DC Central Kitchen & Washington Nationals Philanthropies

Dions Chicago Dream

GENYOUth

Inspirational Triathlon Racing International

Kaboom

Karma Edwards

Michael Cottingham

Rise Above & Jaci McCormack

Sarah Albus

Sonya Ottaway

Stephen Schirra

u-Power

Volo Kids Foundation

Youth Sports Alliance

There were also eight individuals who received the PCSFN Hero Award for amplifying messages that support the Council’s mission to broad audiences. They are listed below.

Brian Dauenhauer

Caree Cotwright

George Karl

Renata Simril

Samir Becic

Stephen C. “Christopher” Suprun Jr. and Stephen C. “Dodge” Suprun III

Tony Reed

Tyler Schmitz

The 2025 PCSFN meeting has yet to be announced.

