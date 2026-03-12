“Big” Craig Monson, a 1980’s era bodybuilding icon who regularly turned heads with his enormous arms and incredible strength, has passed away at the age of 75.

The news comes as a blow to bodybuilding fans, as Monson was well known for being a regular at Muscle Beach in the ’80s, and for contributing to the popular biography/training book titled “Craig Monson: OG Bodybuilding Legend.”

“Craig Monson passed away, he was one of my best friends,” wrote Hollywood actor Danny Trejo in a touching Instagram tribute on March 8, 2026. “He was an O.G. of the street, a legend, Mr. World. Going to miss you Big Craig Monson.” The cause of death was not immediately released.

From Arkansas to Muscle Beach: Monson’s Bodybuilding Journey

James Craig Monson was born on December 6, 1950 in Arkansas, before his family moved to Los Angeles and he became fascinated with the larger-than-life physiques he read about in bodybuilding magazines. Monson began lifting at 12 years old using the school gym and later setting up a makeshift bench press in his mom’s backyard to build muscle. At the age of 16, he began training at Muscle Beach, but tragedy struck when a fight with a burglar resulted in Monson being incarcerated for involuntary manslaughter.

After being released in 1975, Monson became even more serious about bodybuilding and trained at Bill Pearl’s Gym before joining Gold’s Gym on Venice Beach. He entered the amateur division of the Mr World contest in 1984, where he came fifth and was awarded the People’s Choice award in Switzerland. By the mid ’80s, Monson’s biceps were said to measure 23 inches with an off-season weight of 310 pounds, making him one of the largest competitive bodybuilders of the era.

Overcoming Addiction and Returning to the Iron Game

Fans would flock to Muscle Beach to see Monson’s incredible feats of strength including 225-pound barbell curls and seemingly bionic bench presses where his one rep max was thought to be well over 600 pounds. Monson guest posed all around the world and won multiple state and national competitions, but with fame came negative temptations, including the abuse of cocaine and a resulting state of depression. Many observers feel that if addiction hadn’t struck, Monson would have become an IFBB Pro and been a serious Mr. Olympia contender. Thankfully, the big man checked himself into rehab and beat his addiction, returning to regular training in the mid-90s. And, although he went public with the physical side effects that he attributed to the use of Human Growth Hormone, he kicked that habit too, focusing on his book, and a short film titled Black Hercules.

News of the bodybuilding legend’s death has led to a flood of tributed on social media. “A South-Central legend,” wrote one fan. “Rest in Iron,” added another. From all at Muscle & Fitness, rest in peace “Big” Craig Monson.