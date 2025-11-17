Bodybuilders, critics, and fans can now get an exciting sneak peek of Dream Big: The Olympia Movie as the official trailer has finally dropped. Watch it here.

The documentary, chronicling the remarkable growth of bodybuilding’s biggest event, Mr Olympia, was produced by the Generation Iron Network and provides passionate bodybuilding enthusiasts, and those who are simply intrigued by the larger-than-life sport, with an all-access look behind the competition. Filmed around the planning of Mr Olympia’s sixtieth anniversary, Dream Big has been hailed as a landmark film that takes audiences deep inside both the Olympia and its entire Fitness & Performance Weekend.

Generation Iron was given unprecedented access behind the scenes, tracking Mr. Olympia’s humble beginnings and subsequent growth as a global event that now draws millions of fans, united cultures, and connects the worlds of fitness, nutrition, and human performance in what has become a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Director Vlad Yudin Gained Unprecedented Access on the Mr. Olympia Journey

“The popularity of the Olympia transcends politics and cultural divide,” explained the film’s director, Generation Iron‘s Vlad Yudin. “For many, it’s life-changing—a bucket list destination, a celebration of personal transformation, and a gathering place for top brands, celebrities, and serious fitness enthusiasts. We can’t wait to take audiences inside this powerful and complex world of inspiration, competition, and entertainment.

In Dream Big, viewers will get to follow athletes like Derek Lunsford, Hadi Choopan, Nick Walker, Samson Dauda, and Chris Bumstead, as well as Olympia officials such as owner Jake Wood and president Dan Solomon, through the many months of preparation that culminated in the electrifying spectacle at Resorts World on the las Vegas Strip—a $4 billion venue that plays host to the “Super Bowl” of the fitness world.

How to Watch ‘Dream Big: The Olympia Movie’

Dream Big: The Olympia Movie received high praise during a private screening at the 2025 Olympia weekend, and the official trailer debuted during the main stage production. Now the film is being released for the world to stream via Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 9, 2025, and the trailer has now dropped for public viewing below.