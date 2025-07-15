Eight-time Mr Olympia and “The King” of bodybuilding, Ronnie Coleman was admitted to hospital on June 29 and transferred to a second medical facility on July 1 as his family announced that he was battling a serious blood infection. Thankfully, on July 13, Coleman finally provided his own update positive update, sighting sepsis for his recent health care.

“It’s been a long and scary two weeks battling my complications from sepsis — one of the toughest fights of my life.,” explained Coleman in an Instagram post for his 12-million-plus followers. Sepsis is a potentially fatal condition that develops when the body turns on itself while trying to fight an infection. As it progresses, sepsis can lead to plummeting blood pressure and damage to the lungs, kidneys, liver, and other organs, leading to septic shock. While the family has praised Coleman’s medical teams for their ongoing care, The King has also thanked his fans for their compassion. “… I couldn’t have fought so hard without the love and support from all of my fans and especially my wife, Susan,” explained the man who maintained the Mr Olympia title from 1998 to 2005. “Your prayers, your messages, and your belief in me gave me the strength when I needed it most.”

Ronnie Coleman is Raising Awareness of Sepsis

While Coleman is still recovering from his potentially fatal fight, that hasn’t stopped him from attempting to raise awareness of the symptoms of sepsis. These can include, but are not limited to, difficulty breathing, sweating, shivering, light headedness, and other symptoms that are associated with infection such as painful urination.

A new “Ronnie Strong” T-shirt has also been released with team Coleman announcing that half of the net proceeds will be donated directly to the Sepsis Alliance, while the other half will help support his own recovery. In response to Coleman’s campaign, the official Sepsis Alliance Instagram account wrote, “Wishing you all the best in recovery. Thank you for helping raise awareness!” To order the shirt, click here.

To keep up with Ronnie Coleman’s progress on Instagram, click here.