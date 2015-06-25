 

HE0815_COVERWatch behind-the-scenes footage of the Muscle & Fitness Hers poolside photo shoot with this month's cover model, fitness expert Emily Skye and photographer Per Bernal. Be sure to pick up the July/August issue of Muscle & Fitness Hers with Emily Skye on the cover, for all of the fitness-loving ladies in your life. Then check out the new Muscle & Fitness Hers website, HERE.

 

emily-skye-per-bernal-shoot