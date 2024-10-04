If you were to pay a trainer, nutritionist, or coach to help you reach your fitness goals, then you would have to invest in that expert to help you. Imagine how much it would cost to hire someone that is established as one of the premiere experts in the world. The cost would increase significantly.

What if you were able to sit in the same room with many of those experts and learn from all of them in one weekend? That is exactly what Michael Palmieri of Dominate Your Game has done, and you can be a part of it by attending the 2024 edition of Olympia University as a part of the 2024 Olympia World Fitness Expo in at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV on Oct. 11-12. Olympia University will be a part of the Olympia Combat Zone in Las Vegas, and it will be a chance for you to take a Master Class in any aspect of fitness and wellness that you like.

“We’re just trying to get the word out. We still have a lot of work to do with that.”

Olympia University was featured in Orlando in 2023, and it was a big success for both the attendees and those that presented seminars and sat for fireside chats.

“Fantastic,” he exclaimed. “I think the overall experience was great, and it was only our second year at the Olympia.”

The goal going into their third year is to increase awareness but also make as massive of a difference as possible. The Olympia has historically been associated with bodybuilding, but Olympia University goes far beyond that stage and sport alone. Palmieri describes Dominate Your Game as an “extreme wellness facility.”

“We like providing all of the services that people need in order to live a good, healthy, active life independent of healthcare. We want to help them take charge of their own lives.”

Some of the services they offer include TRT, Regenerative Therapies, exercise, diet, and nutrition plans, rehab, and more. Palmieri has ran DYG for close to two decades and has a strong love for the fitness and wellness space. He summarized the mission by saying “we just want them to be the best they can be, the best version of themselves.”

Part of that mission includes education, and that is where Olympia University comes into play. The event allows attendees to hear directly from a group of the best coaches, advocates, and leaders in the entire fitness industry, and 2024’s edition looks to be the best lineup yet.

“This allows us access to the top experts in the industry,” said Palmieri. “Whether you’re talking about regenerative medicine, exercise and nutrition, whatever the case may be. We get to have them come to Olympia University and speak to share their knowledge.”

It’s also not lost on Palmieri that this will be the monumental 60th Olympia. That means the goal is to be bigger and better than before as well as provide the best real-world information that people can apply after they go home. That may seem intimidating, but Palmieri feels DYG is up to the challenge.

“It’s mind-blowing,” he said with a laugh. “It’s such an honor to be a part of this.”

If you have been to Olympia University before, then you should know that this year’s event will go a little differently. The Olympia World Fitness Expo will host six roundtables – three on Friday, Oct. 11th and three more on Saturday, Oct. 12th. Each roundtable will have its own theme, ranging from TRT to anti-aging, injury prevention and treatment, training, nutrition and supplementation, and peptides. Experts ranging from physicians to coaches to legal experts will be contributing to these roundtables.

“To say it’s star-studded is the understatement of the century,” Palmieri shared. “There will be many different forms of expertise and points of view because of the range of experts we have, but the goal is the same.”

The full lineup of experts that will be in attendance for the 2024 Olympia University experience is below.

Rick Collins, Esq

George Touliatos, MD

Eric Fete, DO

Elizabeth Yurth, MD

Steven Murphy, MD

Lee Doernte, PhD

Jordan Moon, PhD

Jon Mike, PhD

Cynthia Miranda, DAT

Robert Seik, PharmD

Lacy Puttuck

Danese Rexroad

Jay Campbell

Nathan Payton

Ali Gilbert

Nick Lambe

Dave Lee

Luke Lehman

Hunter Williams

Vigorous Steve

Don Moxley

If you’re pondering whether Olympia University is something that could benefit you, Palmieri has your answer.

“It really is aimed at people that want to take control of their fitness, wellness, and health. It could be an elite athlete or a weekend warrior. It could even be a husband and wife that just wants to stay fit and be healthy for their grandkids. It really does apply to everyone.”

"It really is aimed at people that want to take control of their fitness, wellness, and health. It could be an elite athlete or a weekend warrior. It could even be a husband and wife that just wants to stay fit and be healthy for their grandkids. It really does apply to everyone."