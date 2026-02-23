Mike Sommerfeld is preparing for a back-to-back win in the Arnold Classic Physique division in March, but instead of hitting the gym with uncontrolled intensity, this elite bodybuilder is focusing on his form to build massive shoulders. Recently, the man mountain took to Instagram to share what he considers to be the three biggest myths around building the shoulders with lateral raises and shared his truth with more than 785,000 Instagram followers.

Alongside his successful bodybuilding career as an IFBB Pro, the man they call the “Bad Ass” is also a coach, and fortunately, he’s all about sharing his hard-earned wisdom with those who wish to make their own gains. Focussing on the side delts, Sommerfeld explained that slow progress could be the result of sloppy form when executing the lateral raise:

Myth: You need heavy weights to build big side delts

Truth: Exercises such as the lateral raise, either using a machine or free weights, will build the lateral deltoids, otherwise known as the medial or side delts. This is the muscle area that provides that much coveted “capped” shoulder appearance, but even a “Bad Ass” like Mike Sommerfeld leaves his ego at the door.

“Light-to-moderate weight with strict form and constant tension builds more muscle than swinging heavy dumbbells,” explained Sommerfeld. “Controlled eccentrics and real mind-muscle connection build capped shoulders, not ego lifting.”

Myth: Keep the arms straight during lateral raises

Truth: While the gigantic German make sure to raise his arms to a 90-degree angle as he shoulders the load, Sommerfeld states that straight arms are a recipe for pain.

“Slightly bending the elbows and raising in the scapular plane reduces joint stress and keeps tension on the delts,” explained the bodybuilder. The scapular plane trajectory means that the arms face around 30 to 40 degrees forward from the shoulder and helps to prevent shoulder impingements. “Maximize lateral delt fiber recruitment,” advised Sommerfeld, leading to “more hypertrophy.”

Myth: Go with the momentum and feel the burn

Truth: While the repetitive top-heavy movement of a dumbbell lateral raise can encourage the action of swinging the load, the champ reminded aspiring bodybuilders that “You’re not swinging cannonball delts, your swinging weight.” So, instead of focusing on the intensity of a burn, take your time and control the dumbbells instead.

“Using momentum shifts work to (the) traps and lower back,” added Sommerfeld. “Reducing real side delt activation.”

There you have it. If you are struggling to build your side delts, Sommerfeld concludes that the problem likely lies in your less than adequate form, rather than genetics. “Fix your form. Builds 3D shoulders,” challenged the Bad Ass.

