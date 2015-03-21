WWE Network has unveiled its WrestleMania Week programming line-up filled with a series of specials and live coverage beginning Monday, March 23 and culminating with the pop-culture extravaganza of the year, WrestleMania 31 on Sunday, March 29.

WrestleMania Week will include Schwarzenegger/Triple H: The Interview, WrestleMania Today, WWE Hall of Fame 2015 Red Carpet LIVE and the WWE Hall of Fame 2015 Induction Ceremony. On WrestleMania Sunday, WWE Network will bring viewers live hourly updates from Levi’s Stadium, along with WrestleMania Kickoff LIVE and the year’s main attraction, WrestleMania 31.

Schedule of programming highlights of WrestleMania Week on WWE Network include:

Schwarzenegger/Triple H: The Interview

Monday, March 23 immediately following Monday Night Raw (11:05 pm)

“The Terminator” and “The Cerebral Assassin” are together for the first time in this very revealing once-in-a-lifetime interview. 2015 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Arnold Schwarzenegger and WWE Superstar Triple H discuss their friendship, their careers, and their futures.

WrestleMania Today

Thursday, March 26 & Friday, March 27 at 6 pm

Live from WrestleMania Axxess, an all-star panel including WWE Superstars and Legends uncover the untold stories and share revealing insights as this year’s extravaganza draws near. WrestleMania Today will include exclusive interviews with John Cena, Seth Rollins and Randy Orton.

WWE Hall of Fame 2015 Red Carpet LIVE

Saturday, March 28 at 7 pm

Maria Menounos hosts the most glamorous event on the WWE calendar. Superstars, Divas, Legends and a host of celebrities walk the red carpet and tell-all to Maria and her co-hosts.

WWE Hall of Fame 2015 Induction Ceremony

Saturday, March 28 at 8 pm

Randy “Macho Man” Savage and Arnold Schwarzenegger head up the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2015. The WrestleMania eve tradition will telecast live from the sold-out SAP center in the heart of Silicon Valley.

WrestleMania Kickoff LIVE

Sunday, March 29 at 5 pm

The WrestleMania countdown ends here. Live from Levi’s Stadium, as 80,000 fired up members of the WWE Universe file in, an all-star panel of WWE Superstars and analysts host this insightful and entertaining final tribute to sports entertainment’s biggest event. This two-hour special event will include an exclusive WWE tag team championship match.

WrestleMania 31

Sunday, March 29 at 7 pm ET

WrestleMania Week culminates with the biggest event in WWE history:WrestleMania 31.

Brock Lesnar defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against a Superstar on the rise, Roman Reigns. After 14 years of anticipation, wrestling icon, Sting steps into a WWE ring for the first time to take on Triple H. In his first appearance since WrestleMania 30, Undertaker returns to take on Bray Wyatt. Plus, John Cena takes on Russian super athlete Rusev for the U.S. Championship, and “The Viper” Randy Orton faces The Authority’s hand-picked face of the future, Seth Rollins. The stars of Total Divas, The Bella twins take on the team of AJ and Paige. In one of the most dangerous matches in all of WWE, seven-men vie for the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match; and 20-men compete in the second annual Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

WWE Network offers one-of-a-kind programming including all 12 WWE pay-per-view events including WrestleMania, LIVE at no additional charge plus groundbreaking original series, reality shows, documentaries, classic matches, exclusive coverage of special events and a robust video-on-demand library with more than 3,000 hours available to subscribers.

Now available on 13 platforms in more than 175 countries, WWE Network surpassed 1 million subscribers in just 11 months, making it the fastest-growing digital subscription service.

Like other digital subscription services, such as Netflix and Hulu Plus, fans are able to sign up for WWE Network online by going to WWE.com and can watch WWE Network on their TVs through connected devices such as Sony PlayStation 3, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku streaming devices as well as Smart TVs including Sony and Samsung.

