Plant foods are packed with nutrients and low in fat,” says Leslie Bonci, M.P.H., R.D., director of sports nutrition at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “As a result, they help keep the arteries unclogged and help prevent both heart disease and erectile dysfunction.”

A particularly powerful pick: tomatoes. “Studies show that the tomato component lycopene, a member of the vitamin A family, helps maintain prostate health,” says Shari Lieberman, Ph.D., a nutrition scientist and exercise physiologist. Lycopene is best absorbed when tomatoes are cooked with a little oil, as in pasta sauce.

PROTEIN EXPOSED