Every day you’ve been pushing harder and harder in the gym and have been eating clean, but the scale hasn’t shown that—not an ounce has been gained. Have you ever thought that your workout rut could stem from low levels of a hormone? Testosterone is the blueprint of manhood, and you maybe experiencing low levels of it. After 30, t-levels start to decrease 1.6 percent per year, which can impact your sex drive, potency, and overall performance.

Testosterone is what defines male vitality and is a necessity for reproductive and sexual function. There are two different forms of testosterone in the body—free and bonded. Bonded testosterone has no positive impact, but free testosterone does because it attaches to androgen receptors. Its results are an increased libido, more muscle and less fat, enhanced energy, and a better workout.

A natural testosterone supplement can be the solution for a workout rut while also amplifying virility. The ingredients found in one are natural and can assist in your body’s production of testosterone levels. It’s important to understand that a natural testosterone supplement is not a prescription pharmaceutical hormone, synthesized, or illegal. Testro-XL Crème by Nubeau is not any of those three. Testro-XL is a natural supplement composed of amino acids, protein fragments, peptides, and complex polysaccharides. And the bonus…it’s a cream.

Testro-XL’s synergistic formula contains three leading ingredients—dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), diindolymethane (DIM), tribulus terrestris—that can positively impact t-levels and muscle-building aspects. Made by the adrenal gland, DHEA is known as the “mother of all hormones” and is the precursor to testosterone. It also stimulates the production of the fountain of youth hormone, HGH. HGH provides the same benefits as testosterone. Next is DIM, which rids the male body of active estrogen by converting it to estrogen metabolites. The metabolites release bonded testosterone from proteins so that they become free testosterone, which produces the results that were mentioned earlier. Widely used in the muscle building community, tribulus terrestris will leave you with more gains, strength, and lean muscle mass.

So if you want to get past that workout plateau and have a hotter sex life, then consider using Testro-XL Crème. This product is not recommended for those who are under the age of 18 or have appropriate levels of testosterone. Using a natural testosterone supplement when your levels are sufficient can compromise testosterone production. Follow the suggested application on the Testro-XL Crème label until you reach your optimum goal. – FLEX