Nitrosigine: The Blood Flow Factor

Nitrosigine®, the advanced ingredient from Nutrition 21, is one of the most impressive ingredients to hit the marketplace since the advent of blood pumping, energy providing, pre workout supplements. With the unique combination of arginine and silicon to better the effects of oral arginine consumption, Nitrosigine was created out of the need to find a way to get that well-known amino acid to do what it has long been touted as doing but previously unable to. Scientists have known the power of arginine for decades. From untouched raw to various bonded forms, supplement soothsayers have tried to get results from oral consumption of arginine. And while the effects have been marginal, for the most part, when you look beyond the hype, you can’t find the results. That is, until Nitrosigine jumped on to the scene.

GET WHAT YOU NEED TO IMPROVE MUSCLE BUILDING

The key to success is having what you need when you need it whether in business, life, or building muscle. With business you need a deep supply of resources, with life, you need balance and energy, and for muscle development, you need building material. In the world of muscle-building, we know all too well, that many of the very best ways to improve size, strength and endurance are just simply not within our means. Other than the stand-by well-proven conventional ingredients like protein and creatine, most have negligible benefits on improving some of the most important aspects of training such as providing energy and fueling faster recovery. What if I told you Nitrosigine could deliver on all of these aspects? A little far-fetched? I thought so too until I did a little research and took a closer look.

THE NITROSIGINE DIFFERENCE

Up until now, various ingredients have been used to try to improve blood flow3, enhance energy2, increase focus3, and improve recovery8. But where most of those ingredients failed or left off, Nitrosigine was just beginning. The main issue with oral ingestion of ingredients is that too often, they simply do not make it to the target tissues or to the blood for a variety of physiological reasons. Arginine, a precursor to an important factor called Nitric Oxide (NO), is one of those ingredients. So while it has powerful effects, it needs some help.

Nitrosigine, with its unique bond of arginine and silicon, has been shown to enhance blood arginine levels for up to 6 hours3. Where Nitrosigine excels, is in its unique inositol-stabilized ionic bond of arginine and silicon. This specific bond of two normally occurring and safe ingredients, exerts its influence when in the blood. In a pre-clinical study, Nitrosigine increased blood flow more than twice as effectively as Arginine-HCL3, and was almost 5 times more powerful at relaxing (dilating) blood vessels8. Research has proven that Nitrosigine enhances NO, increases arginine levels for up to 6 hours after ingestion3. Users have claimed several post workout benefits along with a better overall feeling during the workout itself. Nitrosigine has been shown to enhance cognition and mental acuity within 15 minutes2, a likely benefit to making the workout feel easier. We also know that silicon is a key component of improving arterial wall elasticity. Nitrosigine has been shown to increase silicon plasma levels6 and thus supplementing with Nitrosigine beyond single workouts may have longer term performance and health benefits.

It is not surprising that Nitrosigine has been gaining much attention with not only supplement formulators, but bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts alike, as the results have spoken for themselves. Besides the fact that you get increased blood flow3 to power workouts, better focus3 in and out of the gym, and superior energy2, perhaps the most important factor is that you recover faster8. Thus, it stands to reason, that over time, with more efficient and energized workouts, you will not only feel better, but you will reach your goals faster. That makes Nitrosigine a valuable ingredient for regular use and not just a killer pump.

THE ARGININE CONUNDRUM

Arginine itself has long been known to improve Nitric Oxide when in the blood so why not just supplement with it? The issue lies in its ability to withstand the difficult and often harsh digestive process making its viability questionable and efficacy even less apparent. The initial studies that used arginine via injection were unable to produce similar results when consumed orally10. Chemical engineers went on to create several different bonded forms of arginine in an attempt to get it to enter the blood stream and penetrate the target tissues. While some forms of arginine have fared better than its stand-alone form1, none have produced significantly more NO. Until now. Until Nitrosigine.

Interestingly, independent of supplement help, NO increases on its own when exercising, as it is released from the arterial walls in response to both the pressure increase and the need to shuttle more blood to the working muscles7,9. Additionally, many ingredients can enhance the effect of blood flow on their own and have been combined with arginine to help attempt to boost its effects1. This desirable result was just the avenue needed to propel most standard pump ingredients to their claim to fame as it became relatively easy to get vein splitting effects that make you look freaky in the gym. While the quick pump was great, often the long term effects were short-lived, leaving you flat and uninspired shortly after you left the gym. Besides the selfie you snapped in the gym, you didn’t get any long term benefits forcing you to continue to chase the pump workout after workout.

NITRIC OXIDE: MORE THAN JUST A PUMP PRECURSOR

When you say the words Nitric Oxide or NO as is it is referred to by most avid supplement users, the next words that always follow are: pump, vascularity, explosive, and skin-splitting along with a few choice expletives I cannot use here. When Nitric Oxide producing ingredients were first introduced in to the sports supplement world, they were clearly intended for guys to get engorged muscles during and after workout. Sure a pump is cool, but it is not all that it may appear, nor as important as the functions that follow a good pump.

A “pump” is the feeling of the muscles being engorged, veins pulsating and skin being stretched. No matter what type of training you do, with enough repetitions and volume your muscles will begin to fill up and the more you continue to perform exercise, especially against a load, the larger your muscles will expand. When exercising, blood is redistributed to the areas under exercise and can increase the volume being delivered to as much as four times that of rest7,9. Thus, a muscle pump ensues, simply because more blood is pushed in to the muscle in an attempt to provide more oxygen and nutrients. As you continue to exercise, much of the blood along with the addition of water, is sucked in to the muscle providing a rather nice pump.

Beyond the pump, there is much more value to increasing NO in the blood. NO is a messenger molecule7,9, that helps cells communicate with one another, and when exercise is the function of desire, NO plays a role in improving endurance, increasing energy, reducing fatigue and dramatically improving recovery. Improving blood flow mechanics is paramount as it is the only continuous non-reversible free-flowing delivery system in the human body making it both special in function and unique in its process. When blood leaves the heart, it delivers all the nutrients including oxygen to the heart itself and to every organ and cell in your body and then returns back to continue the process. Thus, blood flow is the key to life. Without it, there would be none. With poor blood flow, not only would you have trouble building muscle, but you would have trouble doing most activities other than sitting on a couch. But with improved blood flow, your entire body reaps the benefits of having greater resources, more energy, and a ton more building material than it had before. For those interested in building muscle, there is no other single parameter that is more important to consider.

SUSTAIN FOCUS & INCREASE ENERGY

Most people associate energy with the false sense of the euphoric effect created by stimulants such a caffeine. The pick-me-up has become an essential part of exercise and life and is considered a requirement by many simply to help them get through the day let alone get prepped for their workout. Stimulation, to a degree, does help with focus as it excites the mind and energizes the thought process. However, the main function of stimulants is to increase heart rate while exerting a secondary effect on the adrenaline system. Thus, like many drugs, you get both a heightened period of “power” and a crash sometimes thereafter. The result is that you need to use more. With regular use of stimulants, one becomes addicted and the receptors become saturated. The downside is that the requirement to reach the feeling of being alert and responsive means that the amount needed to see a noticeable difference, increases. To hit the threshold, more stimulant is needed up to the point where over-stimulation often takes over producing negative effects on both performance and sleep patterns. The need to feel it to know it is working, is both the driving force to succeed and the obstacle thwarting success.

To get the focus effect with moderate stimulation, you either need to accept the lower dosage of caffeine, or you need to temper the high dose with a nootropic ingredient. Of course in either case, you still get the crashing effect that leaves you fatigued and exhausted. Clear focus that helps improve on-field and in the gym performance is difficult to find when trying to increase your adrenaline response for battle. One way to do this effectively is to increase blood flow, not only to the muscles but to the brain and the rest of the body. Nitrosigine has been shown to increase focus3, mental acuity3 and alertness2. The prolonged effect of improved blood flow means that you continue to sustain focus and reduce mental fatigue. And the best part is that you don’t get a crash. Focus and energy can be delivered without even feeling it, nor suffering the longer term effects of requiring much higher doses.

THE BLOOD FLOW BOTTOM LINE

Most fitness and health experts will agree that improved blood flow can provide a myriad of benefits not only for those who exercise, but quite possibly, everyone. With more overall energy, your ability to get or stay active is enhanced. With greater focus and less fog, the better your workouts can be controlled as well as your everyday life. With better recovery, your ability to exercise harder and more often is enhanced. Independent of supplementation, these are facts that have been well proven across the board. With supplementation that actually reaches its end destination, the effects can only be improved.

In short, Nitrosigine has the potential to help improve energy, focus and recovery both in and out of the weight room. While having a mega arm bursting super pump is cool, increasing blood flow fuels the end results you are trying to get from spending countless hours in the weight room. No matter how you cut it, Nitrosigine will not only give that shirt-stretching pump, endless energy, and clear focus to power through workouts, but you will retain that feeling for quite some time and get added long-term muscle-building benefits to boot! Look for a product containing Nitrosigine here and start your quest to improving your performance and having a burst of energy when you least expect it.

