This 4-6 week program from David Sandler is designed to focus on the arms while attacking the other body parts for maintenance and overall size. Two days rest gives adequate recovery, but those who are recovering faster and want even more volume can certainly occupy their other days with a second chest, back or leg day.
Exercises, sets, reps and rest times are designed to maximize the pump while providing lasting effects so that the tank top and shorts visible muscles will pop this summer!
The program was designed to be paired with the game-changing ingredient Nitrosigine to power up your pump even more.
DAY 1: ARMS
Skull Crushers (cambered bar) | SETS: 4 | REPS: 8 | REST(S): 120
Close Grip Bench Press | SETS: 4 | REPS: 8 | REST(S): 120
Parallel Bar Weighted Dips | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 | REST(S): 90
V Bar Triceps Pushdown | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 | REST(S): 90
Straight Bar Curl (standing) | SETS: 4 | REPS: 8 | REST(S): 120
Preacher Curl (barbell, cambered) | SETS: 4 | REPS: 8 | REST(S): 120
Cable Standing Curl | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 | REST(S): 90
Incline DB Curl | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 | REST(S): 90

DAY 2: GLUTES/LEGS/CALVES
Barbell Squat Normal Stance | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 | REST(S): 120
Barbell Squat Wide Stance | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10 | REST(S): 120
Hack Squat | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Leg Press | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
DB Lunges | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Leg Extension | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Leg Curl Seated | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Leg Curl Lying | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Standing Calf | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Seated Calf | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90

DAY 3: CHEST/ANT DELTS/ABS
Decline Wide Grip Bench | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Flat Wide Grip Bench | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 | REST(S): 120
Machine Pec Fly | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Incline Wide Grip Bench | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 | REST(S): 120
Barbell Military Press (to behind head) | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 | REST(S): 120
Barbell Military Press (to front of head) | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Lateral Raise | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Decline Weighted Sit-Up | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Rotational Lying Crunch | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Hanging Leg Raise | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90

DAY 4: BACK/TRAPS/CALVES
Lat Pulldown (to front) Wide Grip | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Reverse Grip Pulldowns or Chins | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 | REST(S): 120
Reverse Grip Bent Over Barbell Row | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 | REST(S): 120
T Bar Row | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Upright Row | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Trap Shrug | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Rear Delt Fly (machine) | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Standing Calf | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Seated Calf | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
DAY 5: REST

DAY 6: ARMS/ABS
Cable Standing Single Arm Curl | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
DB Preacher Curl (single arm) | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
DB Seated Aleternating Hammer Curl | SETS: 4 | REPS: 15 | REST(S): 75
Standing Cable Rope Curl (using triceps rope) | SETS: 4 | REPS: 15 | REST(S): 75
DB Skull Crushers | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Rope Triceps Pushdown | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
DB Single Arm Overhead Extension | SETS: 4 | REPS: 15 | REST(S): 75
Cable Standing Reverse Single Arm Push Down | SETS: 4 | REPS: 15 | REST(S): 75
Decline Rotational Sit-Up | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Lying Crunch (weighted) | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
Hanging Leg Raise | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12 | REST(S): 90
DAY 7: REST

