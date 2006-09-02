MU-Power-Up-Your-Pump-1396x130

jay-cutler-chest-arms

This 4-6 week program from David Sandler is designed to focus on the arms while attacking the other body parts for maintenance and overall size. Two days rest gives adequate recovery, but those who are recovering faster and want even more volume can certainly occupy their other days with a second chest, back or leg day.

Exercises, sets, reps and rest times are designed to maximize the pump while providing lasting effects so that the tank top and shorts visible muscles will pop this summer!

 

The program was designed to be paired with the game-changing ingredient Nitrosigine to power up your pump even more. Learn more about Nitrosigine HERE.

Click "NEXT PAGE" to get started >>

DAY 1: ARMS

Skull Crushers (cambered bar) | SETS: 4  | REPS: 8 | REST(S): 120

Close Grip Bench Press | SETS: 4 | REPS: 8 REST(S): 120

Parallel Bar Weighted Dips | SETS: 4 REPS: 10 REST(S): 90

V Bar Triceps Pushdown SETS: 4 REPS: 10 REST(S): 90

Straight Bar Curl (standing) | SETS: 4 REPS: 8 REST(S): 120

Preacher Curl (barbell, cambered) | SETS: 4 REPS: 8 REST(S): 120

Cable Standing Curl | SETS: 4 REPS: 10 REST(S): 90

Incline DB Curl | SETS: 4 REPS: 10 | REST(S): 90

 

The program was designed to be paired with the game-changing ingredient Nitrosigine to power up your pump even more. Learn more about Nitrosigine HERE.

Click "NEXT PAGE" for DAY 2 >>

 DAY 2: GLUTES/LEGS/CALVES 

Barbell Squat Normal Stance SETS: 4 REPS: 10 REST(S): 120

Barbell Squat Wide Stance SETS: 3 REPS: 10 REST(S): 120

Hack Squat SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Leg Press SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

DB Lunges SETS: 3 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Leg Extension SETS: 3 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Leg Curl Seated SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Leg Curl Lying SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Standing Calf SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Seated Calf SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

 

The program was designed to be paired with the game-changing ingredient Nitrosigine to power up your pump even more. Learn more about Nitrosigine HERE.

Click "NEXT PAGE" for DAY 3 >>

 DAY 3: CHEST/ANT DELTS/ABS 

Decline Wide Grip Bench SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Flat Wide Grip Bench SETS: 4 REPS: 10 REST(S): 120

Machine Pec Fly SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Incline Wide Grip Bench SETS: 4 REPS: 10 REST(S): 120

Barbell Military Press (to behind head) SETS: 4 REPS: 10 REST(S): 120

Barbell Military Press (to front of head) SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Lateral Raise SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Decline Weighted Sit-Up SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Rotational Lying Crunch SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Hanging Leg Raise SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

 

The program was designed to be paired with the game-changing ingredient Nitrosigine to power up your pump even more. Learn more about Nitrosigine HERE.

Click "NEXT PAGE" for DAY 4 & 5 >>

 DAY 4: BACK/TRAPS/CALVES 

Lat Pulldown (to front) Wide Grip SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Reverse Grip Pulldowns or Chins SETS: 4 REPS: 10 REST(S): 120

Reverse Grip Bent Over Barbell Row SETS: 4 REPS: 10 REST(S): 120

T Bar Row SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Upright Row SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Trap Shrug SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Rear Delt Fly (machine) SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Standing Calf SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Seated Calf SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

 

 DAY 5: REST 

 

The program was designed to be paired with the game-changing ingredient Nitrosigine to power up your pump even more. Learn more about Nitrosigine HERE.

Click "NEXT PAGE" for DAY 6 & 7 >>

 DAY 6: ARMS/ABS 

Cable Standing Single Arm Curl SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

DB Preacher Curl (single arm) SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

DB Seated Aleternating Hammer Curl SETS: 4 REPS: 15 REST(S): 75

Standing Cable Rope Curl (using triceps rope) SETS: 4 REPS: 15 REST(S): 75

DB Skull Crushers SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Rope Triceps Pushdown SETS: 4 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

DB  Single Arm Overhead Extension SETS: 4 REPS: 15 REST(S): 75

Cable Standing Reverse Single Arm Push Down SETS: 4 REPS: 15 REST(S): 75

Decline Rotational Sit-Up SETS: 3 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Lying Crunch (weighted) SETS: 3 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

Hanging Leg Raise SETS: 3 REPS: 12 REST(S): 90

 

 DAY 7: REST 

 

The program was designed to be paired with the game-changing ingredient Nitrosigine to power up your pump even more. Learn more about Nitrosigine HERE.

Sponsored Advertising Content by Nutrition 21, LLC. & Nitrosigine®. For more on Nitrosigine®, visit nitrosigine.com

 