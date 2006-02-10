AEROBITINE – Anti-Fatigue / Fat Loss Formula

Aerobitine is an innovative Anti-Fatigue/Fat Loss formula from the makers of ZMA, which was designed to reduce fatigue and promote energy, stamina, strength and endurance. Some of the ingredients have been shown to reduce the buildup of lactic acid or the “fatigue acids.” Aerobitine enhances aerobic exercise performance by increasing nitric oxide levels, which improves blood flow and circulation. This increases oxygen supply and nutrient delivery to working muscles and helps to remove metabolic waste byproducts like lactic acid, carbon dioxide, and ammonia. Aerobitine is superior to similar nitric oxide products because it contains powerful antioxidants that reduce tissue damage caused by strenuous exercise and oxidative/nitrosative stress. Aerobitine also contains R-Lipoic acid which helps to regulate blood sugar and effectively promotes fat loss by increasing glucose uptake by muscle cells, preventing fat cell deposition.

The sports nutrition industry has recently been flooded with nitric oxide potentiating products that contain a combination of L-arginine salts and in some cases L-citrulline malate. These two ingredients may increase nitric oxide production, but these products are missing key antioxidant ingredients, which significantly reduces their overall effectiveness. Exercise alone has been shown to increase nitric oxide levels in the body. Increasing nitric oxide production does enhance blood flow and circulation, however, few realize that it also generates additional tissue damaging free radicals such as ROS (Reactive Oxygen Species) and RNS (Reactive Nitrogen Species). These free radicals must be “quenched” (neutralized) by an effective antioxidant defense team of nutrients to prevent possible side effects.

Aerobitine contains both L-arginine and L-citrulline malate, as well as folic acid, which has also been shown to aid in the production of nitric oxide. In addition, Aerobitine contains several powerful antioxidant ingredients including R-lipoic acid (10 times more effective than alpha lipoic acid), vitamin C, selenomethionine, and a blended tocopherol complex. This dynamic formulation provides a wide range of performance enhancing benefits. Aerobitine is undeniably the ultimate Anti-Fatigue/Fat Loss support formula.