PROGLYCOSYN – Post Workout Recovery Formula Vanilla Cream and Orange Cream Flavored Drink Mix

Proglycosyn is an advanced one-to-one ratio protein carbohydrate formulation designed specifically to accelerate post-exercise protein and glycogen synthesis by supplying a unique combination of whey protein isolates, carbohydrates, and anabolic nutrients. While glycogen synthesis is important and dependent on an adequate supply of post-recovery dietary carbohydrate, the provision of an adequate supply of dietary protein is just as important to ensure optimal post-exercise muscle protein synthesis – a process that requires a constant supply of dietary amino acids (1). Insulin release is also believed to be an important factor in optimizing exercise recovery as well as muscle growth (2, 3).

* Recent research has shown that a 50/50 protein-carbohydrate combination raises insulin almost as much as a hundred percent of simple carbohydrate alone (4). Provision of protein and carbohydrate increase serum insulin, which enhances synthesis of both muscle protein and glycogen as well as creatine transport – important factors in increasing muscle size and performance.

* Proglycosyn also contains L-glutamine, which research has demonstrated as being an important aspect of muscle protein synthesis (5). Since stores of glutamine can be depleted during exercise and physiological stress, and dietary supplies are often limited, supplementing glutamine may be beneficial for exercise recovery. Proglycosyn is not a creatine loading formula; rather, Proglycosyn is formulated to provide creatine in smaller doses (6), reducing the potential for muscle tightness and excessive water retention, factors that could adversely affect performance.

* Many elite amateur and professional athletes from various sports including bodybuilding, football, baseball, track and field, tennis and swimming are utilizing Proglycosyn to enhance their muscle mass and sports performances.

This article is supplied and sponsored by SNAC. For more on SNAC, visit www.snac.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Selected References: