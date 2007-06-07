Summer is just around the corner and if putting the finishing touches on that beach-worthy body is a top priority, we’ve got the ultimate supplement stack to help you achieve your goals.

No doubt, the Summer Shred workout combined with a healthy eating plan will get you well on your way to a body you can be proud to strut at the beach. But if you want to take your physique to the next level for a truly shredded masterpiece, the following 5 key supplements can help you get there. From boosting your energy, focus and performance in the weight-room to fueling your muscles with the vital nutrients they need to recover and grow, you’ll find everything you need in the APS supplements (below) to crush each and every workout for amazing body-sculpting results that’s guaranteed to turn heads this summer.

Before hitting the gym, prime your body to take on the tough Summer Shred workouts. Mesomorph represents one of the most advanced, all-purpose energy, focus, hydration and exercise performance drinks ever created.

After your training session, make sure you feed your muscles properly to allow for their growth and repair. Chain’d-Reaction is an advanced post-workout BCAA supplement specifically formulated to help your body recover from the extreme physical demands of high-intensity workouts.

IsoMorph 28 pure whey isolate contains only the purest, highest quality whey protein isolate to help you reach your health and fitness goals. Each serving contains a complete array of whey protein fractions, is high in the essential amino acids, and rich in glutamine peptides—giving you the right tools for muscle growth and preservation. Low in carbs and fat and virtually lactose-free, IsoMorph 28 is a great way to hit your daily protein goals without the heavy feeling associated with fat and carb rich meals.

CarniSport is a complex of 5 different Carnitine series compounds that form the most complete Carnitine product for better physiques, performance and weight loss! Since the heart, brain and liver are three organs with very high energy needs, CarniSport supplementation with Carnitine provides them all the energy they need for optimal functioning.

Phenadrine will further accelerate your shredding with a one-two punch. It not only delivers weight loss stimulation, but also gives you the intense focus and energy you need to push your calorie burning workouts to the max.

These APS Nutrition staples have what it takes to keep you looking good and going strong all Summer long.

Sponsored by APS Nutrition. For more on APS, head to apsnutrition.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for advice from your physician or other healthcare professional. Consult with a health-care professional before starting any diet/nutrition, exercise, or supplementation program.