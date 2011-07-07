July 8, 2011

FLEXONLINE.COM

You’ve only got 7 days left to vote in MONTH TWO of the 2011 FLEX BIKINI MODEL SEARCH ONLINE PRESENTED BY GASPARI NUTRITION! 110 bikini-clad ladies are waiting for your vote!

GO HERE TO SEE ALL THE MONTH TWO CONTESTANTS AND VOTE!

Take a peek at some of the top vote getters and get those last votes in and counted. These ladies haven’t won anything yet and now is your chance to influence the vote! Here, in random order, are some of the top vote getters through the first week of voting:

After voting concludes on July 15, the 10 contestants receiving the most votes will be brought to our expert judging panel. Two winners will then be chosen. Those two winners will receive:

– $250 USD

– $100 gift voucher from Whish Body Products

– Free swimwear from Chyna Dolls Bikinis

– A profile in FLEX Magazine and flexonline.com

– A photo shoot with FLEX Magazine

If you missed entering for June and July, you have one last shot in August. The deadline for submission for Month Three is July 21.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER FOR MONTH THREE!

Each of the six online winners will qualify for the final round of the 2011 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships on September 16 & 17 during the 2011 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn the chance to appear in FLEX Magazine and an exclusive contract with Weider Publications!

GO HERE TO ENTER THE FLEX BIKINI MODEL SEARCH CHAMPIONSHIPS ON OLYMPIA WEEKEND!