The 2018 Olympia Flash Preview

The 2017 Classic Physique Olympia top 3.

MR. OLYMPIA:

Only two men have won eight Sandows—Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman. Now seven-time champion Phil Heath will attempt to break his tie with Arnold Schwarzenegger to win his eighth O. The outspoken champion has no shortage of fans and detractors who will bear witness to the all-out war against a loaded lineup that includes last year’s runner-up, Mahmoud “Big Ramy” Elssbiay, who’ll step onstage at 300 pounds, as well as 2018 Arnold Classic champ William Bonac and six-time top five finisher Shawn Rhoden.

212 OLYMPIA:

Six-time champion—and the face of the division—Flex Lewis will make what reportedly is his last run at the title against last year’s runner-up and 2018 Arnold Classic champ Ahmad Ashkanani. Don’t count out perennial contenders like 2008 champ (and four-time runner-up) David Henry and 2015 Arnold 212 winner Jose Raymond, either.

CLASSIC PHYSIQUE OLYMPIA:

Breon Ansley, winner of last year’s O and this year’s Arnold Classic, will have to hold off Arnold Classic runner-up Arash Rahbar and 2017 runner-up Chris Bumstead to earn his second title.

MEN’S PHYSIQUE OLYMPIA:

Four-time Men’s Physique Olympia champ Jeremy Buendia went under the knife for a torn pec in 2017. Since then, he’s been preparing to defend his title—perhaps for the last time, as he’s hinted of late. A number of competitors hope to derail his dreams of a triumphant comeback to the stage, including 2017 Men’s Physique Olympia runner-up and 2018 Arnold Men’s Physique champion Andre Ferguson.

The 2017 Figure Olympia top 5.

FITNESS OLYMPIA:

The latest in a long line of celebrated champions, Russia’s Oksana Grishina has retired after her four-peat. That means we’ll see a new champion crowned among a loaded field, including last year’s runner-up, 34-year-old Myriam Capes, 2018 Arnold Fitness International winner Whitney Jones, and age-defying 47-year-old Regiane Da Silva, who finished third last year.

FIGURE OLYMPIA:

Reigning champ Cydney Gillon has stiff competition as she defends against two-time Arnold Figure International winner Candice Lewis-Carter and 2015–16 Figure Olympia champ Latorya Watts.

BIKINI OLYMPIA:

Brazilian-born Angelica Teixeira currently rules the bikini division, with the 2017 Bikini Olympia and 2018 Arnold Bikini International titles in hand. She’ll face off against a eld of decorated competitors, including three-time Bikini Olympia champion Ashley Kaltwasser (2013–15), who returns after sitting out 2017, as well as last year’s runner-up, Jennifer Ronzitti, and Janet Layug, who was second at the Bikini International in July.

WOMEN’S PHYSIQUE OLYMPIA:

Four-time reigning champ Juliana Malacarne announced in July that she was sitting out this year’s O. This opens the door for 2018 Arnold Women’s Physique International champ Shanique Grant, as well as Natália Abraham Coelho, who finished second at this year’s Arnold.

