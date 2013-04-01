The At Home Bodyweight Workout
In the workout video, IFBB Pro bodybuilder Branden Ray takes us through an intense shoulder workout concentrating on the front, rear and side deltoids for a bigger popping shoulder.
Listen to Ray's explanation on the reasoning behind each set and rep and the choice of exercises throughout the training session. There's a method to Branden's madness – just check out those shoulders!
Video filmed by Fabian Diaz https://www.facebook.com/fabiandiaz74 and Edited by Mike Chmielewski @itsMikeSki