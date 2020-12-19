Cydney Gillon clinched her fourth straight Olympia win on the biggest stage in Olympia history!

These were the top 5 athletes at the 2020 Figure Olympia:

Cydney Gillon (USA) Natalia Soltero (Mexico) Nadia Wyatt (USA) Nicole Zenobia Graham (USA) Latorya Watts (USA)

