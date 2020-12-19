Cydney Gillon clinched her fourth straight Olympia win on the biggest stage in Olympia history!

These were the top 5 athletes at the 2020 Figure Olympia: 

  1. Cydney Gillon (USA)
  2. Natalia Soltero (Mexico)
  3. Nadia Wyatt (USA)
  4. Nicole Zenobia Graham (USA)
  5. Latorya Watts (USA)
2020 Figure Olympia Top 5
2020 Figure Olympia Top 5 Chris Nicoll

Tune in to the live pay-per-view at https://www.olympiaproductions.com/.

Professional bodybuilders lined up for the Mr. Olympia Weekend 2020 Event at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

Mr Olympia

Olympia

Where legends are made!

Topics: