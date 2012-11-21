With only 3 weeks left to train and a planned trip to Germany, IFBB Pro Dennis James has no time left but to hunker down and crank it hard for the 2012 Master Olympia.

In this arm workout video, the Menace takes us through an old school arm workout hitting arm push-downs, preacher curls, lying barbell triceps, etc.

Leaving nothing to chance, James is hitting the bodybuilding diet hard and the workouts with fierce intensity.