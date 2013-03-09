Ed Nunn has come a long way the past few years. In his words, last year he pulled the stops and started going hard in order to add the mass required to compete at the top level in bodybuilding.

Tonight Ed Nunn is ecstatic with his performance compared to the week before at the 2013 Arnold Classic. Hard, full and shredded, Ed Nunn was in the final top four comparisons.

At long last Nunn is receiving the recognition he's been seeking.