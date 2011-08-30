Watch their Facebook live feed from the Olympia Weekend September 16-17!

August 30, 2011

FLEXONLINE.COM

Lakewood, NJ. Gaspari Nutrition, a global leader in sports nutrition and supplementation, will host the industry’s first ever live broadcast from the Joe Weider’s 2011 Olympia Expo, September 16-17, 2011 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Viewers from anywhere in the world can access the live feed on the company’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/gasparinutrition from 10AM PT. to 5PM PT., on both Friday and Saturday.

WWE® Diva Kaitlyn™ will host live interviews from the Gaspari Nutrition booth. Viewers can expect to see Rich Gaspari, CEO and Team Gaspari athletes including Brian Stann, Flex Lewis, Hidetada Yamagishi, Ava Cowan, Jaime Baird and more. Kaitlyn, a former NPC Figure Competitor is excited to come back to her roots in fitness and health. “I can’t wait for the Olympia. This is the industry’s most prestigious event, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to host for Gaspari Nutrition.”

Rich explained, “Gaspari Nutrition is an international brand, now in over 85 countries worldwide. The live feed gives us a unique opportunity to build brand awareness, broadcasting the Olympia Weekend through the eyes of Gaspari TV. When the marketing team approached me with the idea, I immediately jumped at the chance to give back to the customers who cannot make it to Las Vegas for the experience. Kaitlyn will be interviewing our athletes, our partners, our customers and various industry leaders. Don’t’ miss it.”

Gaspari Nutrition will give away free samples and promotional items at booth #620 with a special discount code to save money on products and merchandise. Customers will also have the opportunity to take photos and get free autographs from their favorite Team Gaspari athleles. The company will also promote the Olympia experience through an unprecedented giveaway on Facebook and Twitter www.twitter.com/teamgaspari.

Gaspari Nutrition, Inc. was founded in 1998 by former bodybuilding champion, Rich Gaspari. Over the past 13 years, Rich and his team have developed a line of supplements under his name, into one of the most formidable and best loved in the world. His determination and love of the sport of fitness has seen a successful transition evident in his unyielding passion for developing the most effective sports nutrition products the industry has ever seen.

The Olympia Weekend offers something for everyone. The Expo offers visitors an opportunity to interact with their favorites athletes as well as free samples from over 170 companies exhibiting at the expo. Visitors at the 2011 Olympia Weekend will be treated to over 20 competitive events, including bodybuilding, strongman, powerlifting, grappling. Gaspari Nutrition will also host the 2011 FLEX Bikini Contest and the Muscle & Fitness SuperPumpMax Athlete Challenge at the Olympia Expo Hall. For more information about the Olympia Weekend, visit www.mrolympia.com