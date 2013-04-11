The At Home Bodyweight Workout
IFBB Pro Lionel Beyeke takes us through a March 2013 Chest and Bicep workout in preparation for the 2013 Wings of Strength Chicago Pro.
This mass monster takes us through a steady and meticulous rep after rep of dumbbell presses, barbell inclines and a multitude of bicep exercises.