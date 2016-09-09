Watch the LIVE Mr. Olympia Webcast

Get ready to take a front and center seat at the 2018 Mr. Olympia when you tune in to the LIVE WEBCAST, brought to you by iHerb & MusclePharm, on iHerb.com/Olympia, September 14th & 15th at 10pm ET, 7pm PT, and watch as bodybuilding history is made!

In 1965, Joe Weider created the Mr. Olympia, a competition to determine the world’s best-built man. From that first contest of three competitors in front of a standing-room-only crowd of about 2,500 at New York City’s Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Olympia has grown into a global mega-event.

Today, the Olympia Weekend features the best of the best IFBB pros in bodybuilding, physique, figure, fitness, and bikini, as well as a two-day expo that sees well over 50,000 fans traverse the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. With $1.36 million in prizes, the Olympia is the richest and most prestigious event in bodybuilding and fitness.

The Olympia Fitness and Performance weekend is pure excitement from start to finish, but the real magic happens at the Orleans Arena when the top Bodybuilders, Classic Physique, Fitness, Figure, and Bikini athletes take to the stage and battle for the Olympia titles, securing their elite status as the very best in the world! Below, you'll find five reasons why you absolutely have to tune in live.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY: Fitness, Figure, and Classic Physique Finals, 212 and Mr. Olympia Judging @ 10pm ET, 7pm PT

SATURDAY: Bikini, 212 & Mr. Olympia Finals @ 10pm ET, 7pm PT

REASON #1:

PHIL HEATH - Will The Gift earn his 8th consecutive Mr. Olympia title?

Phil Heath has made his intentions very clear: to eventually earn a record-breaking 10 Mr. Olympia titles. Last year, Heath tied Arnold Schwarzenegger and won his 7th consecutive Sandow, and if all things go according to Phil's plan, he'll be leaving Vegas this year with an 8th, tying the records of Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman. Can he do it again in a stacked lineup of the 19 best bodybuilders in the world?

REASON #2:

THE PEOPLE'S CHAMP - Fans attending the 2018 Mr. Olympia will help pick the winner!

For the first time in the event’s history, fans will cast one of the votes to select the winner of the 2018 Mr. Olympia. Ticket holders for the judging round on Friday, September 14, and the finals on Saturday, September 15, will receive a special code with which they can evaluate each competitor and cast their vote on their phones. The fan votes will be collectively counted as one vote, joining the votes of the judges on the panel. In the event the athlete earning the fan vote does not win the title, that competitor will be crowned the 2018 People’s Champion. Who will earn the first-ever People’s Champ award?

REASON #3:

FLEX LEWIS - Will the Welsh Dragon burn the competition and bring home his 7th 212 Olympia title?

Since the first 212 Olympia in 2012 (prior to that it was the 202 Showdown), one man has held the title: James "Flex" Lewis. With six wins under his belt, he'll be going for an impressive 7th title at the 2018 Olympia. At 11 weeks out, Flex Lewis made a major announcement about the biggest decision of his bodybuilding career—the 2018 Olympia will be his last time competing on the 212 Olympia stage! Will Flex Lewis continue his legacy and finish off his 212 bodybuilding career with a 7th and final 212 Olympia win?

REASON #4:

THE WOMEN OF THE 2018 OLYMPIA - At least one new champion will be crowned!

The Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend isn't all about the men. The lovely ladies of the Olympia are the very best in the world at bringing a combination of strength, sexiness, beauty, and muscle to the stage. With four-time Fitness Olympia champ Oksana Grishina retired, a new Fitness Olympia athlete will capture the title. Will reigning champs Angelica Teixeira and Cydney Gillon keep their Bikini and Figure titles respectively, or will there be new queens crowned on the 2018 Olympia stage?

REASON #5:

A FRONT AND CENTER SEAT TO THE GREATEST BODYBUILDING SHOW IN THE WORLD

The image above is all the reason you need to get pumped and tune in to the LIVE WEBCAST of the 2018 Olympia on iHerb.com/Olympia. The muscle mass, striations, routines, and posedowns; the victories, defeats, rivalries, and camaraderie...it's the greatest bodybuilding show in the world, and we're giving you a front row seat to watch it all go down on the LIVE WEBCAST on iHerb.com/Olympia, September 14th & 15th at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

