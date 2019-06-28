@janetlayug/@philheath/@flexatronrhoden/Instagram

Check Out the Champs and Contenders of This Year's Olympia

The biggest weekend in bodybuilding is just 11 weeks away!

The arrival of summer means hotter temperatures outside, and the heat being cranked on the competitors of the IFBB Pro League as they prepare to step onto bodybuilding’s ultimate stage.

The 2019 edition of Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend is right around the corner, and that means anyone who wishes to become the Olympia champion has no time to waste. Those that have already qualified are now in full prep mode. 

In years past, you'd have to wait until you’re in the arena, or watching the coverage, to see how the competitors look. If you wish to do either, you can find more information at www.mrolympia.com.

But thanks to the power of social media, specifically Instagram, we can get a sneak peek on their progress, or at least what they're willing to share. Longtime fans will remember that we didn’t have the luxury of seeing anything like this with the pre-social media legends. 

Courtesy of Instagram, here's a glance of last year’s champions, as well as the top 2019 contenders. From the looks of things, this year’s Olympia could be one of the best in its 50-plus year history!

Shawn Rhoden

The reigning Mr. Olympia is in a unique position this year. Instead of hunting for the top spot, he's now the hunted. "Flexatron" appears confident he will repeat in Las Vegas.

Phil Heath

This is unfamiliar territory for Phil Heath, too. The seven-time Mr. Olympia is in a position he hasn’t been in since 2011. Check out this shot taken by Per Bernal and compare it to past pictures on his profile. Should he show up in September, we might be treated to something special.

Brandon Curry

The 2019 Arnold Classic champ has never been in a better position to win the Olympia. In this shot (taken by his daughter, Zoey), he appears to be focused on adding the Sandow to the Arnold trophy he won in March. 

The 2008 Mr. Olympia has been a pro for 20 years and knows what it’s like to hold that title. He wants it again, as well as 30 pro wins. He’s also preparing for the Tampa Pro show in August in the hopes of adding another W to his record of most wins by any competitor.

Derek Lunsford

With the retirement of Flex Lewis, the 212 Olympia title is now up for grabs. Lunsford has been considered the man to beat due to his second-place finish last year. At 12 weeks out, he looks poised to become the king of the 212s.

Breon Ansley

Ansley’s star as the standard in Classic Physique has been rising over the last two years. Can he make it a three-peat? Winning three Olympias in any category puts you in rarefied air. 

Brandon Hendrickson

Hendrickson is now holding the Men’s Physique division down since he defeated the four-time champ Jeremy Buendia. Now, he hopes to rack up a winning streak of his own.

The reigning Bikini Olympia champ hasn’t shared too many progress pics lately, but she has been making appearances and is clearly working to appear in Las Vegas.

Janet Layug

Layug won the Arnold Bikini International earlier this year for the first time. She hasn’t won the Olympia yet. Could this be another first?

Jones hopes to repeat as champion in the Fitness division. She looked excited at 100 days out to get started on earning a second win.

Cydney Gillon

Ab check by the Figure O champ. She appears to be on point at 12 weeks out.

Shanique Grant

Grant is now connected with Juliana Malacarne and Dana Linn Bailey as Women’s Physique champions. She wants to make sure that no one else gets to join that list just yet.

