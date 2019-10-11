This Supercut of Ronnie Coleman Lifting Will Have You Yelling "Yeah, Buddy!"

If you're a regular Muscle & Fitness reader, we don't need to tell you that Ronnie Coleman is a legend. But perhaps more legendary than the eight-time Mr. Olympia himself are his gym catchphrases. From "Light weight, baby!" and "Ain't nothin' but a peanut!" to the timeless "Yeah, buddy!" and various other exclamations, no one knows how to get hyped up the way "The King" does.

Big Ron's affinity for shouting motivational phrases while lifting is common knowledge, and countless videos of him pumping iron exist on the Internet. Hell, the video of him squatting 800 pounds is basically required viewing for bodybuilders of all levels. But one YouTuber recently created a supercut of Coleman's gym videos that'll get you more hyped than your favorite preworkout.

Check it out below, and don't be surprised if you find yourself muttering "Light weight, baby," by the end of it.

Anders Gjellan, the YouTuber who created the video, goes by "Back Guy" on both Instagram and YouTube, and he's created compilations of various big names in the fitness industry in a series called "Basically." The series took off recently, and it's clear why: the videos are often hilarious. And he doesn't stop at athletes — he's also poked fun at the sports of bodybuilding, Strongman, powerlifting, and CrossFit.

If you could use a laugh, check them out: