The Best Post-Workout Supplement Ingredients

If you're reading this article, you're more than likely serious about making significant gains in muscle mass and maintaining a well-rounded physique. Of course, this means hitting the gym at least 4-6 days per week, and smashing the iron with laser focus and vicious intensity. With that said, it's important to remember that if you wish to maximize your progress, you do it in that first 30-45 minutes. Remember, grinding that final rep is the main factor that will make or break the long-term result.

Training in and of itself acts only as the stimulus for hypertrophy, but this will do little to nothing to actually foster it. Unless the body is rapidly fed the nutrients/compounds that facilitate muscular/systemic recovery, your progress will be limited.

With that vital information in mind, let’s take a look at seven powerful nutrients/supplements that should be a part of your post-workout routine when looking to get huge, lean, and mean.