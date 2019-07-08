jorgegonzalez / Getty

Supplements

The Best Post-Workout Supplement Ingredients

Restore your body with these essential muscle-building ingredients.

Eric Broser thumbnail by
jorgegonzalez / Getty

If you're reading this article, you're more than likely serious about making significant gains in muscle mass and maintaining a well-rounded physique. Of course, this means hitting the gym at least 4-6 days per week, and smashing the iron with laser focus and vicious intensity. With that said, it's important to remember that if you wish to maximize your progress, you do it in that first 30-45 minutes. Remember, grinding that final rep is the main factor that will make or break the long-term result.

Training in and of itself acts only as the stimulus for hypertrophy, but this will do little to nothing to actually foster it. Unless the body is rapidly fed the nutrients/compounds that facilitate muscular/systemic recovery, your progress will be limited.

With that vital information in mind, let’s take a look at seven powerful nutrients/supplements that should be a part of your post-workout routine when looking to get huge, lean, and mean.

1 of 7
CasarsaGuru / Getty
L-Carnitine/L-Tartrate

L-carnitine/L-tartrate acts to protect muscles from excessive damage while training intensely. Some research has shown it can lead to as much as 40 percent reduction in post-workout muscle tissue damage. Additionally, LCLT supplementation can increase androgen receptors on muscle cells, allowing for greater uptake of testosterone. Together, these effects allow for quicker recovery and a greater anabolic response to the training session. 

Dosage: 2 grams

2 of 7
South_agency / Getty
Creatine

This time-tested, highly validated compound may be the most powerful supplement one can utilize as part of a post-workout protocol. Since resistance training can deplete muscle creatine stores, it is best taken once you complete your workout. Creatine’s significant physical enhancing effects include more rapid ATP synthesis, increased cell volume, decreased myostatin levels, more rapid recovery, and higher levels of IGF-1 output. Creatine can therefore assist in rapidly building more strength, power and muscle mass.

Dosage: 5 grams

3 of 7
South_agency / Getty
L-Leucine

More and more clinical research is pointing to the fact that leucine is the most anabolic and anticatabolic of the branched chain amino acids, acting primarily through the mTOR pathway. Leucine greatly increases protein synthesis (independent of insulin), decreases protein degradation, stabilizes blood sugar in a calorie restricted state, and has even shown powerful fat loss properties through increased expression of uncoupling protein 3 (UCP3). 

Dosage: 5 grams

4 of 7
Westend61 / Getty
Phosphatidylserine

This fatty substance is known as a phospholipid, which covers and protects the cells in the brain, while also carrying messages between them. It plays an important role in cognition and keeping the memory from deteriorating over time. Research shows it can combat exercise-induced stress by promoting a more favorable hormonal status, mainly via lowering levels of the muscle-wasting hormone, cortisol. 

Dosage: 600-800 mg

5 of 7
AleksandarNakic / Getty
L-Glutamine

This conditionally essential amino acid is one of the most abundant in the body. It helps to ignite the release of natural growth hormone, enhances nitrogen retention, staves off muscle wasting, increases the number of “Heat Shock Proteins,” and provides a powerful boost to the immune system (perhaps its most important benefit to the hard-training athlete). 

Dosage: 10 grams

6 of 7
EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / Getty
Whey Protein Isolate

There is no doubt that whey protein isolate is the superior protein source to consume immediately after a weight training session. Once a workout is completed, the goal is to flood the system with amino acids as rapidly as possible, and no protein on Earth is assimilated and utilized as quickly as WPI. Additionally, WPI is particularly rich in the branched chain amino acids–particularly l-leucine, which acts as the key chemical signaling molecule for turning on the mTOR pathway in muscle, which is responsible for protein synthesis and growth. The most important time to ignite mTOR is immediately after training. 

Dosage: 25-50 grams depending on bodyweight and goals.

7 of 7
MRBIG_PHOTOGRAPHY / Getty
Carbohydrate Powder

After weight training and/or high intensity activity, it is vital that you restore muscle glycogen, and there is no time more effective than immediately after a workout to do so. That's because, at this point, insulin sensitivity is extremely high and the muscles are primed to store ingested carbs. Additionally, by taking in carbs, especially those that are absorbed rapidly, you will raise insulin levels, which will assist in pulling amino acids, creatine, and other nutrients directly into muscle cells.

Carbohydrate powders that are based around dextrose, branched cyclic dextrin, and other high glycemic carbs are extremely convenient and incredibly efficient when it comes to replenishing glycogen and immediately fostering the post-workout recovery/repair process. 

Dosage: 50-150 grams depending on bodyweight and goals.

Topics:
Comments