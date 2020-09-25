Forms of Creatine
There are numerous firms of creative on the market today. In fact, there are so many that it’s almost impossible to include them all here. But here are some of the most commonly found forms sold today.
Creatine Monohydrate – The majority of research on creatine has been done with creatine monohydrate. For most people, creatine monohydrate makes a cheap, yet effective way to supplement with creatine. If you go this route, be sure to buy micronized creatine, which is ground down to a smalller size than other creatine monohydrates, which allow it to dissolve better in fluid, cause less stomach upset, and get absorbed better by the body.
Yet some people do report poor results with creatine monohydrate, as well as bloating and upset stomach. If you fall in this category, then a different form of creatine will likely work better for you.
Creatine Hydrochloride – One form of creatine that I am most impressed with is creatine hydrochloride, which is creatine attached to hydrochloric acid. One study found that creatine hydrochloride in the form of Con-Cret was absorbed by the body more than 60% better than creatine monohydrate. This allows for a lower dose of creatine to be needed, as well as enhanced results. It also prevents stomach discomfort and any water retention under the skin that some report with creatine monohydrate.
Magnesium Creatine Chelate – This is a combination of creatine with magnesium. Research shows that magnesium can enhance creatine’s ability to draw water into muscle, as well as its ability to increase muscle energy levels and prevent muscle fatigue. This is likely due to the greater uptake of the magnesium creatine combination into muscle cells.
Kre-Alkalyn – Kre-Alkalyn is a buffered creatine. That means that it is processed at a higher pH level than regular creatine, which prevents its conversion to creatine and therefore enhances its uptake and effectiveness. It also allows for lower dose to be used, and doesn’t cause any stomach discomfort or bloating.
Creatine Malate – Often listed as tricreatine malate or dicreatine malate, this form of creatine is composed of creatine bound to malic acid. Malic acid not only helps the absorption of the creatine, but it also increases energy production in the muscles for better endurance and less fatigue.
Creatine Alpha-Ketoglutarate – Creatine alpha-ketoglutarate is creatine attached to alpha-ketoglutarate. Like with arginine alpha-ketoglutarate, the popular nitric oxide booster, this form of creatine is supposed to be better absorbed by the body than monohydrate.
Creatine Gluconate – This form of creatine involves creatine attached to a form of glucose that enhances its uptake in the body.
Creatine Ethyl Ester – Creatine ethyl ester is creatine with an ester group attached, which is supposed to enhance creatine’s ability to pass across cell membranes to make it easier to be absorbed by the intestines. Two recent studies did report that creatine ethyl ester was not better than creatine monohydrate for increasing muscle creatine levels.
Creatine Orotate – Often listed as tricreatine orotate, this is creatine bound to orotic acid. Orotic acid is a precursor to nucleic acids (what DNA are made out of). Orotic acid also enhances the formation of creatine phosphate in muscle cells, which is the form of creatine our bodies use to produce the quick energy, known as adenosine triphosphate, that fuels weightlifting workouts.
Creatine Pyruvate – Creatine pyruvate has pyruvate, which boosts endurance and buffers lactic acid in the muscle, allowing you to train harder for longer.