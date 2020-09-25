How Creatine Works

Research shows that there are numerous ways by which creatine produces increases in muscle strength, muscle growth, and overall athletic performance. The majority of creatine’s benefits were originally believed to be solely due to the boost in fast energy that’s the result of increased PCr in muscles. This allows athletes to recover faster between bouts of exercise, such as fast running or weight lifting, which allows them to run faster or complete more repetitions with a given weight. And over time, the ability to complete more repetitions can result in muscle growth. While this is a major way that creatine works, today we know that creatine also works through a number of different mechanisms.

One of those mechanisms is through muscle cell volumization. This is a fancy term that means the muscle cells fill up with water. Since creatine is essentially a protein, it draws water from the blood and the space outside of the muscle cells (known as the interstitial fluid) into the muscle through the process of osmosis. This is the major reason for the rapid weight gain that’s associated with creatine supplementation. However, this increase in cell volume causes the cell membranes to stretch, which is thought to initiate long-term increases in muscle growth and strength through greater protein synthesis—the method that muscle cells use to grow.

Yet another way that creatine has been found to work is by increasing the number of satellite cells in muscle fibers. Satellite cells are basically muscle stem cells, and one way that muscles grow bigger and stronger is by the addition of muscle satellite cells to existing muscle fibers. A 2006 study from the University of Copenhagen found that after eight weeks of supplementing with creatine while following a weight-training program, subjects experienced almost 100% more satellite cells in their muscle fibers, as compared to those taking a placebo. As expected, the greater number of satellite cells was associated with greater muscle size. This can also lead to greater muscle strength and power.

And still yet another way that creatine works is through increases in the growth factor insulin-like growth factor-I. IGF-I is critical in initiating processes in muscle cells that lead to enhanced muscle growth and muscle strength. St. Francis Xavier University (Canada) researchers reported in a 2008 study that weight-trained subjects taking creatine while following a weight-lifting program for eight weeks had significantly higher IGF-I content in their muscle fibers than those taking a placebo.

And even still there’s another way that creatine works to increase muscle growth. Arak University (Iran) researchers reported in a 2010 issue of the journal Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology that subjects taking creatine while following a weight-lifting program for eight weeks had significantly lower myostatin levels than those taking a placebo. Myostatin is a protein that limits muscle growth. The Iranian researchers concluded that since myostatin levels were lower in the subjects taking creatine, one way that creatine may work to increase muscle size and strength is by reducing myostatin levels, which reduces the limitation that this protein places on muscle growth.