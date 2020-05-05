16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
We’ve talked a lot about things you shouldn’t do before a workout and during your training, but people tend to slip up the most when the workout’s over. Let’s be honest, we’ve all justified some bad habits post workout, because we feel like we’ve “earned” it. You should definitely feel pretty good about yourself after a hard training session, unfortunately it doesn’t mean you’ve earned the right to inhale a plate of fried chicken and down a six-pack of beer.
Health is a habit that extends far beyond the gym, so don’t negate all the hard work, sweat, and tears you put into pumping iron by commiting these sins.
Here are the eight post-training missteps that you should avoid at all costs.
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8