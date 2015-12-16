10 Tips to Follow Before Starting a New Gym Membership

5. Take Inventory

The first thing I look for when I find a gym is the equipment type. I don’t look for brand new stuff, (even though that is a plus) I always scope out to see if they have enough power racks, dumbbells, and benches. In addition to that I also observe the space between all the equipment. Does the gym have ample room? Or does it look crowded and closed in? Trust me battling for space to use the equipment is not fun. When I go on a gym tour I like to try out all the different machines to check if I will like or dislike anything.

NEW YEAR NEW MUSCLE: THE COMPLETE SERIES