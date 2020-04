6. Move Every Day

The leanest people on the planet move around a lot more on a given day than those with average or above-average body fat. That means if you work a full-time desk job, you likely need more exercise than a one-hour workout three days a week to get and stay lean. Stand up and move around—take the stairs instead of the elevator, and make your 15-minute coffee break a brisk walk around the block. Extra movement, no matter how trivial, contributes to your overall calorie-burning for the day and adds up over time.

7 BEST CARBS TO BUILD MUSCLE