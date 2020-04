7. Do Not Overeat

Pre-workout nutrition is essential to getting in an awesome workout and supplying the necessary nutrients for supporting muscle recovery/growth, but too much of a good thing can be hazardous! Eating too much food too close to a workout can cause stomach cramps/pain and nausea, neither of which are very conducive to a killer training session. In addition, if your stomach is over burdened with digesting a large quantity of food, then more blood will be directed there than into the muscles, which will decrease the pump and the effectiveness of every exercise

9 Tricks To Burn Fat Fast