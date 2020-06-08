The Classic Physique Olympia stage sees some of the most striking proportions in the bodybuilding world, and 2019 champion Chris Bumstead‘s physique is no exception. Beneath a broad chest and shoulders, Bumstead’s tapered waist and impressive legs call back to legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Frank Zane.

At just 25 years old, Bumstead has already placed in the top three at the Olympia three times, with the third being his 2019 win. In case you’ve forgotten, here’s the physique he brought to the stage last September:

The reigning Classic Physique Olympia champ recently took over the Olympia’s official Instagram page (@mrolympiallc) to share a day in the life of an elite bodybuilder as much of the world was in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a pre-workout meal, Bumstead treated fans to a tour of trainer Iain Valliere’s (@ifbbiain) home gym before the pair embarked on a shoulder workout.

While many IFBB pros are fortunate enough to be using full gyms 24/7, even in quarantine, Bumstead and Valliere are able to make it work in the basement gym with minimal equipment (at least as far as typical bodybuilding workouts go). They manage to get the job done with just a barbell, dumbbells (minus the weights between 50 and 95 pounds, plus a single 125-pounder), a solid smith machine setup with cables, and some benches. There’s also some cardio equipment, but Bumstead isn’t utilizing it at the moment.

“We’re super grateful to have the equipment we have down there,” Bumstead says in one of the Instagram stories. “While it’s not exactly an optimal atmosphere or that great or motivating to go into, it’s proof that when you have a passion and a goal that you’re really driven towards or truly passionate about, you can make anything work.”

You can check out the entire Instagram takeover here, but we’ve done the heavy lifting and listed the moves in Bumstead’s quarantine shoulder workout below. .

Chris Bumstead’s Home Gym Shoulder Routine

Cable Lateral Raise — 4 x 14-14

Smith Machine Shoulder Press — 3 working sets x 8-10

Cable Rear-Delt Raise — 4 x 10-12

SUPERSET: 3 rounds

Front Raise — 12-15

Smith Machine Upright Row — AMRAP (try for at least 15)

GIANT SET: 3 rounds, 12+ reps per exercise

Seated Dumbbell Front Raise

Seated Dumbbell Lateral Raise

Seated Dumbbell Rear-Delt Raise

