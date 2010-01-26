While most New Year’s resolutions fizzle quicker than the latest reality TV stars (sorry, Jersey Shore gang), IFBB Pro League athlete Dennis James’ training resolution is something we don’t expect to vanish.

When asked what he planned to do different in 2010, DJ answered: “I’m looking to build an improved back with all the necessary detail. To do this, I’ll be doing deadlifts and hyper extensions every other back workout, which is something I very rarely did in the past.”

DENNIS JAMES’ BACK ROUTINE EXERCISE SETS REPS Reverse grip pulldowns 4 15,12,10,8 Dumbbell rows 4 10-12 Bent-over barbell rows

(reverse grip every other workout) 4 8-12 Deadlift 4 8-10

Before you try this training routine,LEARN HOW TO DEADLIFT PROPERLY. If you’re looking to boost your deadlift, also be sure to check out FLEXONLINE’S 10-WEEK DEADLIFT TRAINING PROGRAM

The “Anatomy of a Deadlift” appeared in the September 2009 issue of FLEX along with tons of tips on proper technique and the benefits of the deadflift Not yet a subscriber? Quit missing out. SUBSCRIBE NOW