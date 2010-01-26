15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
While most New Year’s resolutions fizzle quicker than the latest reality TV stars (sorry, Jersey Shore gang), IFBB Pro League athlete Dennis James’ training resolution is something we don’t expect to vanish.
When asked what he planned to do different in 2010, DJ answered: “I’m looking to build an improved back with all the necessary detail. To do this, I’ll be doing deadlifts and hyper extensions every other back workout, which is something I very rarely did in the past.”
DENNIS JAMES’ BACK ROUTINE
|EXERCISE
|SETS
|REPS
|Reverse grip pulldowns
|4
|15,12,10,8
|Dumbbell rows
|4
|10-12
| Bent-over barbell rows
(reverse grip every other workout)
|4
|8-12
|Deadlift
|4
|8-10
