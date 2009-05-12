Check out the full story on FST-7 training in the June issue of FLEX, on newsstands now!

We have to admit…even we were skeptical about the supposed benefits of FST-7 training. But after witnessing two of the best bodybuilders in the business tackle one of these workouts – and witnessing the impact it’s had on their physiques this off-season – we are inclined to change our tune. This training technique, which triggers wicked growth and leaves you with a huge pump, is the brainchild of trainer/nutritionist Hany Rambod and has been adopted by several top competitors including Jay and Phil.

In this video, Hany puts these two A-listers through a grueling FST-7 chest workout at Powerhouse Gym in Chatsworth (Calif.) just a few minutes away from the Weider offices.

Check out the video here, then pick up the June issue for the big picture on FST-7.

> VIDEO: FST-7 CHEST BLITZ WITH JAY, PHIL AND HANY RAMBOD