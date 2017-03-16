7 Celebs Who Are Thriving in Quarantine
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Simple steps to boost this "man" hormone.Read article
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
Hoisting heavy weights overhead to build cannonball delts can spell disaster for guys with pre-existing shoulder injuries. Instead, try the dumbbell delt archer. The exercise, courtesy of Eric Fleishman, aka “Eric the Trainer,” owner of the fitness company ETT Corp, is a joint-friendly variation of conventional shoulder raises that has you move the shoulder through multiple planes of movement and recruit more deltoid heads without irking your joints. It’s also a nice change of pace from the standard lateral-, front-, and rear-delt raises. Sub it in for one of the three standard variations or use it as a finisher. Either way, prepare to grow, pain-free.
“This unique movement should be performed mindfully with great control over the weight,” says Fleishman. Start with a weight that’s lighter than what you would use for lateral raises.