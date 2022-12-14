Forrest Moc, $170

Probably not best to train in these, but we’re guessing you have a life outside of the gym. Hopefully, anyway.

These versatile Forrest Mocs feature premium shearling uppers and durable leather construction that’ll keep you in style just about anywhere. Whether you’re at the (protein) bar, an in-person meeting, or attempting to look the part of a professional via Zoom (even though nobody will see your feet), these comfy Danners have you covered.