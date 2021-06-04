For over a year now, most of us have had to reconfigure our workout routines, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Having the ability to work out wherever you want, and not just in the gym, provides an opportunity to stay consistent, while new surroundings add much inspiration.

With the right travel equipment, you can snag a solid sweat sesh wherever you decide; lacking nothing in your workouts. Whether it’s resistance training or overall conditioning, creating a “gym-in-a-bag” can be a total game-changer.

Here are some ideas to keep your workouts strong wherever you train.

Hand Protection – GloFit Gloves

Although calluses show off hard work, they can kind of get in the way. Lifting gloves boost grip performance, aid in injury prevention, and prevent calluses. Not to mention, the added stability for your hands and wrists provides a strong base that can boost performance and provide an overall better workout experience; while creating a barrier against the friction created from bands, weights, and suspension training systems. GloFit gloves are lightweight, breathable, and have a cushioned pad with silica anti-slip points. Their anti-friction construction enhances comfort, durability, and can protect your hands from training abrasions.

Exercise Mat – Gruper Mat

Slip protection and added stability are just a few reasons to bring an exercise mat to your next workout. The Gruper mat is lightweight, comes with a travel bag, and has a double layer tear protection making it a secure base for many different environments.

Fitness Tracker – WHOOP

Monitoring your heart rate during exercise can be a great way to find out if you are maximizing your training time; especially if you’re looking to stay in your target heart rate range. Engineered for a high-performance lifestyle, WHOOP also provides personalized feedback for your sleep patterns, stress levels, and recovery, allowing you to adjust your lifestyle as needed to help meet your goals.

Interval Workout Timer –GymBoss

Interval training can be incorporated into many different training techniques and with it comes a host of benefits; from fat burning to muscle building. The GymBoss timer clips onto your workout attire or gym bag and has personalized timing options that suit your workout.

Resistance Training: WhatAFit

Resistance bands are a convenient exercise tool for improving overall fitness; whether it be burning fat, increasing lean muscle mass, building strength, improving endurance, and developing better coordination. WhatAFit bands are portable, lightweight, go up to 150 pounds of resistance; and comes with a door anchor, waterproof travel bag, cushioned handles, and an instruction manual.

Speed Training – TUX HUI Running Parachute

Speed parachutes are designed to increase speed, power, explosiveness, and strength. Progressive resistance from the parachute strengthens the lower body and increases lung power. The TUX HUI parachute is an inexpensive, lightweight, portable, and great way to challenge your body.

Cardio – DEGUL Jump Rope

This portable exercise tool is small but mighty. Known as one of the most challenging and effective forms of cardio; there’s a reason why boxers jump rope as a part of their regular training sessions. Jumping rope builds cardiovascular endurance, breaks plateaus, and conditions the entire body, including the lungs. The DEGOL rope is adjustable to different heights, has a ball-bearing system that avoids twisting and bending, and has a memory foam grip for extra comfort.

Balance/Core Strengthening – Core-Tex Sit

A strong core protects your spine and allows you to lift more confidently, and maybe even heavier. The Core-Tex is a portable tool that helps strengthen your core while you are exercising or even doing something less strenuous like working at the computer. This portable product challenges and strengthens your core by taking other exercises such as push-ups and planks and adds diverse movements into the exercise; engaging the deep core muscles as well as challenging and strengthening them. You can use Core-Tex Sit as a seat on a park bench while you lift, or during push-ups and planks to introduce added strengthening technique to your routine.

Body Weight Training – RitFit

Want to build muscle and not go to the gym? Use your body weight to train. Thankfully, there is a suspension training system like RitFit that allows you to build muscle, burn fat and get stronger wherever and whenever you want. The RitFit system can attach and detach to doors, rafters, trees, poles, ceiling mounts, pullup bars, or other firm structures indoor or outdoor. No need for any screws or drills. It can be exercised directly in the office, gym, home, hotel, or park at anytime. Compact and portable enough to throw it into the travel bag included when on the go.

Conditioning/Balance – FitFighter Steelhose

Dumbbells and sandbags aren’t the easiest exercise equipment to travel with. This is where FitFighter Steelhose comes in. This conditioning tool is a medicine ball, sledgehammer, kettlebell, and dumbbell all in one. The FitFighter Steelhose is meant to lift, swing, drag, toss, and drop; aiding in the overall conditioning of your body while being easy to transport.

Explosive Training – BalanceForm Slam Ball

If you’re looking to beef up your explosiveness and strengthen your core muscles, a slam ball is a must-have for your gym bag. With an array of different exercise moves to choose from such as “ball slams” to “core twists”, this weighted ball can help increase strength in your upper body as well as build muscular and cardiovascular endurance. BalanceForm’s rugged and textured surface promotes a secure and easy grip, aiding in strength building and explosive power. Available in a variety of sizes and weight amounts, to suit all fitness levels.

Endurance/Conditioning – Perantlb Battle Rope

Not only does battle rope training work for all major muscle groups, but it is also a high-calorie burner and fat blaster, not to mention, it feels pretty cool using them. An easy piece of equipment to travel with, the Pernatlb battle rope system is versatile and effective and comes in three different lengths, as well as upgraded protection sleeves that protect the rope from friction and fray.

Agility Training – GHB PRO Agility Ladder

Agility ladders add a new component to any training routine; making it fun and grueling at the same time. Although it may look easy, incorporating a ladder workout into your training session will ramp up the intensity encouraging faster speed, better coordination, and a boost in

weight loss. The GHB PRO is inexpensive, comes with a carrying bag, and is 20 feet in length, making it a great workout challenge.

Conditioning/Endurance — Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

Swinging a kettlebell is both challenging and cool. From increased muscular and cardiovascular strength to building overall stamina, a kettlebell is the total-body strength and conditioning tool you can take practically anywhere. But if you need to carry six different sized bells from home to park, then they can be a pain. The Bowflex SelectTech 840 solves this. It’s a 6-in-1 kettlebell that easily adjusts from 8 to 40 pounds at the turn of a dial, and can be used anywhere you feel like working out — from your garage to the beach. Problem eliminated. Keep swinging.

Recover – Myovolt

After intense training sessions, effective recovery techniques need to follow. With Myovolt, you can recover wherever you are by simply wrapping the lightweight, vibration technology around the desired body part you wish to tend to. Fantastic for loosening up and relaxing sore and tight muscles, Myovolt encourages post-exercise recovery by helping you recover faster. This unique recovery unit can be used on many different body parts from your lower back to your bicep and

is very easy to transport.