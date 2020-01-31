10 of Juliana Esteso's Most Impressive Instagram Posts

Juliana Esteso is incredibly fit, and she's been recognized for it both on social media and the bodybuilding world. Back in 2017, the Brazilian athlete found success in the IFBB's Wellness division when it made its debut in France, where she's lived since 2015. For those unfamiliar with the various physique competition categories, judges in the Wellness division look for a very developed lower body with a more toned-down upper body, and it allows for a bit more body fat than some of the other women's categories.

Esteso was seemingly built to compete in Wellness, with her legs stealing the show in nearly every photo she posts on social media. Even leggings can't hide the incredible amount of muscle packed onto her quads and hamstrings. She hasn't competed in some time, but she always seems to be in competition shape, and she keeps her more than 382,000 Instagram followers updated.

Check out some of her most muscular posts below. But be warned: You're going to want to add another leg day to your split after you do.