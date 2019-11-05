beachyogagirl / kinoyoga / deemoi / Instagram

14 Yoga Accounts You Need to Follow on Instagram

These yogis provide all the yoga and travel inspiration you'll ever need.

Whether or not you practice yoga, you have to admit that yogis are some of the most interesting people to follow on Instagram. While many influencers' feeds are full of photos taken inside the same gym every single day, yogis do movements that most lifters could never imagine and often take their followers to the great outdoors and to countries around the world. You may never end up on a scenic yoga retreat, but you can at least take inspiration from them. 

Check out some of our favorite yoga accounts to follow on Instagram. 

 

Rachel Brathen

Longtime yoga instructor Rachel Brathen has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the top names in the social media yoga game. She’s been posting regularly for what seems like forever, and she hasn’t slowed down since becoming a mom. She also created the #yogaeverydamnday hashtag that boasts nearly 16 million posts.

Follow her at @yoga_girl.

Laura Kasperzak

New Jersey-based yoga instructor Laura Kasperzak’s Instagram feed is full of perfectly posed, aesthetic photos of her yoga practice, but some of her most relatable shots are those that are interrupted by her adorable kids or dog, Thor. Kasperzak even has an account for her daughter (@minilaurasykora), which documents her mom-inspired yoga journey.

Follow her at @laurasykora.

Kino MacGregor

Kino MacGregor is an international yoga instructor who has written four books. Her inspiring Instagram feed features plenty of videos and posts that will encourage you to advance your yoga practice no matter what level you’re at. MacGregor also founded Omstars, the world’s first yoga television network, according to her website.

Follow her at @kinoyoga.

Robin Martin

Robin Martin travels the world teaching yoga, and her Instagram feed will have you wishing you could to the same. Her posts document her own progress, and she’s always suggesting progressions for her followers to try if they struggle with a specific pose.  

Follow her at @robinmartinyoga.

Martina Sergi

More than 441,000 people follow yogini Martina Sergi on Instagram, and one look at her feed will tell you why. It's equal parts impressive, instructional yoga posts, and envy-inducing travel photos. The Milan-based online coach and author inspires followers to be confident in their own skin and have fun while they practice yoga. 

Follow her at @martina_sergi.

Patricia Russo

Patricia Russo, known on Instagram as @patbailey, has been growing her brand since 1995, according to her website. The former high school teacher and self-described serial entrepeneur is a yoga teacher with a passion for travel, and her more than 90,000 Instagram followers can't seem to get enough. One word of caution: Her posts will give you some pretty hefty travel goals. 

Follow her at @patbailey.

Kerri Verna

Kerri Verna has built a platform of over 1 million followers on Instagram who can't get enough of her instructional yoga videos and envy-inducing beach backdrops. The 44-year old mom has overcome plenty of obstacles in life, and she's been outspoken about her experiences with toxic relationships and domestic abuse. She's an inspiration to the women and men who follow her story, and you won't regret keeping track of her social feed. 

Follow her at @beachyogagirl

Briohny Smyth

Briohny Smyth has been in the yoga game for a long time now. She flexed her chops in a video for Equinox Fitness more than eight years ago, and she currently taps into her more than 10 years of experience to teach for her Bryce Yoga School

Follow her at @yogawithbriohny.

Carson Calhoun

Carson Calhoun takes a lighthearted approach to his teaching, and it shows on his social media. The Texas-based instructor travels the world to teach Rocket Yoga, but you can also catch him in the gym getting under some heavy weights

Follow him on Instagram at @carsonclaycalhoun.

Deemoi

Badass mom, yoga instructor, and cancer survivor Dee Moi teaches workshops worldwide, and her Instagram is full of breathtaking photos with captions that feature words of wisdom anyone could take inspiration from. 

Follow her on Instagram at @deemoi

Brian Miller

Brian Miller's yoga page is perfect for both aspiring yogis and travelers. The Montreal-based traveling yoga instructor shares breathtaking photos from all over the world, providing all kinds of inspiration to his nearly 50,000 Instagram followers. 

Follow him at @brianmilleryoga.

Caitlin Turner

Caitlin Turner's dreamy Instagram feed boasts more than 348,000 followers, and we get it. She keeps it real on social media, posting everything from the gorgeous sunset yoga  scenes you'd expect from a world traveler to photos of her adorable pets. Everything about her Instagram feed will make you want to work on your yoga and your aesthetic. 

Follow her at @gypsetgoddess.

 

Neyu

Neyu has become a big name in the Instagram yoga community, with more than 700,000 followers. She was born on a small Spanish island called Menorca, but these days she travels the world teaching and practicing yoga. Her Instagram feed is full of breathtaking images featuring both solo shots and photos featuring acroyoga moves with her partner, Deron. The pair even have a separate account for their acroyoga escapades. 

Follow her at @neyu_ma.

Kayla Nielsen

Kayla Nielsen's life is pretty much any yoga enthusiast's dream. She travels the world to teach at her GLOW Yoga retreats, making for some seriously gorgeous Instagram shots. She also founded a non-profit called Go Light Our World (GLOW) to provide solar solutions to improverished communities around the world, and a non-profit called Kindred Connection to help mistreated animals around the world. She eats, sleeps, and breathes yoga values, and her social media platforms prove it.

Follow her at @kaylala88.

