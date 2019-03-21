This 18-Year-Old Is Probably Fitter Than You'll Ever Be

You'd never guess based on the impressive lifts and crazy stunts on her Instagram page, but there was a time when Demi Bagby wasn't sure if she'd ever walk again. A cheerleading accident in 2014 left the now 18-year-old athlete paralyzed for three months with a broken back, according to greatestphysiques.com. But Bagby made a miraculous recovery, and she became fixated on CrossFit and calisthenic athletes over the course of her recuperation.

In the years since, Bagby has become an inspiration to countless people, and she's amassed over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. That's no surprise, considering the 4'11", 115-pound athlete's affinity for challenging, sometimes dangerous stunts. Whether she's surfing or doing backflips on the beach in her native San Diego, CA, or hitting gyms around the world as she travels and meets fans, Bagby keeps her social media feeds interesting.

This pint-sized badass also constantly proves that you don't need a gym to get a good workout. She takes to the sidewalks no matter what city she's in and makes it work. The photos and videos on her page speak to her next-level athleticism, and she's not slowing down any time soon.

