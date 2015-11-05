Rousey vs. Holm has been one of the most anticipated fights of the year, and in less than two weeks UFC will host UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia. Leading up to the fight, there has been a lot of talk from each fighter, like Rousey saying on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, “She’s a nice chick ya know? I don’t have anything against her, she’s a nice chick that’s gonna lose.” She did admit that the fight is going to be longer… Holm is an 18-time champion through the course of her 10 plus year career, ranking as number eight in the UFC.

To get ready for the big fight, “UFC Embedded: Rousey vs. Holm” is an exclusive look at the lives of four top fighters: Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Joanna Jedrzejczky, and Valerie Letourneau. Jedrzejcky is a strawweight champion who is preparing to fight Letourneau. In the documentary that’s set to air on Saturday November 7th at 2 p.m ET on Fox, various celebrities like Sylvester Stallone, Demi Lovato, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Stephanie McMahon make an appearance. Stallone says about Rousey in the documentary, “She’s something that has never been seen before,” and Demi Lovato calls her a “good role model.”

Check out the behind the scenes coverage (above). And if you miss the original showing of the documentary, you can still catch it on Monday, November 9th at 10 p.m. ET.