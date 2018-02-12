Blake Lively Looks Toned and Strong After Losing 61 Pounds

Actress Blake Lively has been putting in the work to transform her physique post-baby.

The star recently revealed she gained 61 pounds while pregnant with daughter Ines.

Shortly after giving birth, she started training with celebrity trainer Don Saladino to help drop the extra weight—and she couldn't be happier with the results.

"Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models. Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud," she captioned the above photo.

Saladino has also worked with Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, to whip him into superhero shape for Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

In addition to her 16-month-old, Lively is also mother to 3-year-old James, whom she gave birth to a mere 10 months before shooting surfer flick The Shallows.



Troubled waters? DGAF. #TheShallows A post shared by The Shallows (@shallowsmovie) on Aug 30, 2016 at 10:57am PDT

Consider this your #Mondaymotivation.