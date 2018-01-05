Demi Lovato Shares Gorgeous Beach Photo With an Inspiring Message

Demi Lovato may be best known as a singer-songwriter and actress, but lately she's made it known that her dedication to fitness is on par with her dedication to her craft. She shares plenty of her fitness endeavors on social media, and she's even created three activewear capsule collections for Kate Hudson's Fabletics.

But she's not always as confident as she seems, she revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"So, I’m insecure about my legs in this picture," Lovato writes in the caption, "but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism."

Lovato went on to reference her public struggle with body image and an eating disorder, calling it the "most challenging journey of her life".

"Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing," she writes. "Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes. Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life."

Lovato's Instagram is a testament to her fitness commitment and to being open with fans in hopes of helping anyone who may be going through anything similar. Her fans come out in droves to thank her for her authenticity on inspirational posts like the one above, which has already amassed nearly 3 million likes.

In her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, Lovato opens up about struggling with bulimia and drug addiction, and about the way she finally found the right medicine through fitness.

“Working out is a form of meditation for me because I’m not focused on anything in my head," she said in the film. "It can transport you to a totally different place.”